YouTube Artist Gives 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS "More Presence" With Mild Redesign

Mercedes-Benz recently unveiled the facelifted 2022 CLS , and, not surprisingly, it's one of the mildest updates we've seen so far this year. Revisions to the exterior are so subtle that the 2022 model can easily be mistaken for the pre-facelift four-door. A full redesign won't happen anytime soon, so YouTube artist "TheSketchMonkey" took matters into his own hands and put together a more meaningful facelift. 6 photos



It feels as if it sends the CLS back in time a few years, but the redesign indeed adds a bit of class to the four-door coupe. "TheSketchMonkey" also fixes the big sloping angle of the front hood.



More importantly, he adds a shoulder line to break the featureless area from the lower window trim to the side skirts. The character line adds some tension to the design, but it also reminds me of the



Rear-end updates are similar to those applied to the front fascia. The artist reduces the rear decklid slope, widens the angular taillights, and deletes the bumper vents. These changes seem minor when discussed separately, but put them all together, and the CLS's rear end becomes wider and sexier.



It's an interesting take on a four-door coupe that might not be around for long. Word has it,



Introduced in 2018, the third-generation CLS will be around for another two to three years, which means the nameplate could disappear altogether in 2023. Or it could be replaced by an all-electric EQ model. But I guess we'll have to wait and find out.



