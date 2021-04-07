The Rosa Bag Is What Happens When Cars Die and Go to Heaven

Unveiled approximately three years and one month ago, the third generation of the model that started the modern four-door coupe craze is already receiving a mid-cycle facelift.



The rest of the global (outside of U.S.) diesel engine lineup includes a CLS 220d with 194 PS (191 hp) and a CLS 400d 4Matic with 330 PS (325 hp), while the gasoline powertrain lineup includes the CLS 350 with 299 PS (295 hp), the CLS 450 4Matic with 367 PS (362 hp) and the top of the range CLS 53 4Matic+ with 435 PS (429 hp), both being supplemented by the previously mentioned 20 PS ISG system. We are talking about the Mercedes-Benz CLS, whose latest generation’s success has been somewhat hampered by both a Mercedes-Benz and a huge increase in demand for SUVs to the detriment of sporty sedans.No longer featuring a full-blownV8 version to avoid cannibalizing the GT Four-door Coupe and lacking a gorgeous Shooting Brake sidekick, the CLS (C257) is a shadow of its previous generations.That is probably why Mercedes-Benz is gifting the model with a mild refresh so early in its life cycle. Still, the lack of any major update on either the design or technical front only reinforces the rumors that the CLS might be entirely dropped from the lineup eventually.As a matter of fact, the 2022 Model Year update not even includes the CLS 53 or the rear-wheel-drive version of the CLS 450 in the United States, where the model already suffers from poor sales.The only successful markets for the CLS-Class are China, South Korea, and Germany, which is why the non-U.S. version of the four-door coupe gets a much more extensive engine lineup, including no fewer than three diesels.On the exterior, the design differences compared to its predecessor are as subtle as they get, with only the front and rear bumpers and the engine grille being slightly redesigned.The interior gets even fewer updates, with two new trim finishes being available in open-pore brown walnut and high-gloss grey wood, while the range of leather seat upholstery has also been expanded.The Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 gets a more aggressive front end thanks to a reshaped bumper and the introduction of the so-called Panamericana engine grille.On the engine front, Europe gets a new mild-hybrid four-cylinder diesel version, with the CLS 300d 4Matic making good use of no less 265 PS (262 hp) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque from a displacement of only 2.0 liters, supplemented by another 20 PS and 200 Nm (147.5 lb-ft) of torque from a 48V integrated starter generator (ISG).The rest of the global (outside of U.S.) diesel engine lineup includes a CLS 220d with 194 PS (191 hp) and a CLS 400d 4Matic with 330 PS (325 hp), while the gasoline powertrain lineup includes the CLS 350 with 299 PS (295 hp), the CLS 450 4Matic with 367 PS (362 hp) and the top of the range CLS 53 4Matic+ with 435 PS (429 hp), both being supplemented by the previously mentioned 20 PS ISG system.

