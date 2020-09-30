Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 Spied with Design Changes

Valtoron Used Sand Casting Techniques to Sculpt This Unique BMW R100RS

The CLS-Class is not related to the S-Class, as its name would imply, and is instead quite close to the E-Class family. The 1st generation was a revolution for the German luxury industry, but sales have been slipping due to a combination of factors. During both 2018 and 2019, they found only about 950 new customers in America, compared to 14,800 back in 2005. Something tells us there won't be a CLS IV. Spy photographers stationed in Germany captured these photos of a CLS-Class prototype, being able to get close to the car and see the changes. We only see camouflage over the front bumper, likely meaning that BMW hasn't begun work on the rear yet.Changes obviously include the side intakes, which channel air around the car. Designers have also changed the mesh patterns for both grilles and made a single bar to "hold" the emblem in the middle. It goes from thin to thick, like the wing of a propeller airplane that's coming at you.It's kind of strange how they chose not to copy the look they created for the E 53 , which is the sister car to this CLS 53. Both the sedan and wagon received a bulging Panamericana-style grille during the 2021 model updates, even though that was supposed to be reserved for the V8 model.Due to the way its factories are set up, Mercedes has already updated the interior of the CLS this year. The four-door coupe received a new MBUX infotainment, which not only looks better but also comes with better features. In the engine department, the updated CLS-Class should just follow whatever happens in the E-Class facelift and all-new S-Class lineups. It's nothing major, but you might see fewer diesels or better hybrid technology.The CLS-Class is not related to the S-Class, as its name would imply, and is instead quite close to the E-Class family. The 1st generation was a revolution for the German luxury industry, but sales have been slipping due to a combination of factors. During both 2018 and 2019, they found only about 950 new customers in America, compared to 14,800 back in 2005. Something tells us there won't be a CLS IV.