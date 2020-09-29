The 2021 Mercedes E-Class LWB Is All About Space in China, Not for the U.S.

This was the year of the luxury executive passenger car at Mercedes-Benz, with the German carmaker premiering not only the latest generation of the S-Class flagship, but also introducing the facelifted E-Class family. Now the expansion of the series is finally complete, thanks to the 2020 Beijing Motor Show debut of the extended-wheelbase version, a car that is “Made in China, for China.”
So, tough luck for European or American customers looking for a few extra inches of space for the backseat. You would have to give up into shopping for the regular E-Class, or spend some extra time optioning the upcoming S-Class. There is also the CLS to consider, so options are still plentiful.
So, why the need for a longer wheelbase on the E-Class?! Because the largest automotive market in the world has its personal “requirements and tastes,” according to the company - and because its competitors are also doing such China-exclusive models, of course.
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, in its long form, gets the same visual and technical treatment as its regular, short-wheelbase, counterparts. It has a host of subtle enhancements to the front and rear bumpers, the grille, the LED head- and taillights, as well as a 22-millimeter (0.86 in.) increase in body length to a total of 5,056 mm (216.77 inches).
Its interior receives the company’s new generation steering wheel, while tech-savvy customers will be happy to try out the latest versions of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system and the MBUX (virtual) Interior Assistant.
With this E-Class' wheelbase being 140 mm longer than its standard counterpart, Mercedes had ample space in the back to enhance the comfort and introduce new features. As such, the German carmaker has made changes to the middle seat and introduces a new center console that integrates a touchscreen and a couple of USB ports.
The new model will be produced locally through Daimler’s joint venture with BAIC Motor, and sales will begin early next month. The updated E-Class was just one of the premieres at Auto China 2020 for Mercedes, the other highlights being the refreshed V-Class, the new Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4MATIC, and the new generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
