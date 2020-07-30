Base Mercedes-Benz E-Class Is Just £39k in the UK, AMG E 63 S Estate Is £100k

To say the 2021 model year facelift for the E-Class range is subtle would be a major understatement. Still, the Stuttgart-based automaker has done its homework – the light upgrades front and back have been carried to the AMG versions as well, while the interior features one visible change: the introduction of the MBUX infotainment system. And now the updated range is making its U.K. market debut in right-hand drive form.

8 photos