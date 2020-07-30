Base Mercedes-Benz E-Class Is Just £39k in the UK, AMG E 63 S Estate Is £100k

To say the 2021 model year facelift for the E-Class range is subtle would be a major understatement. Still, the Stuttgart-based automaker has done its homework – the light upgrades front and back have been carried to the AMG versions as well, while the interior features one visible change: the introduction of the MBUX infotainment system. And now the updated range is making its U.K. market debut in right-hand drive form.
Both the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Saloon and Estate have become available to order, with pricing kicking off at £39,130 for the base E 200 Sport Saloon version and £41,460 for the E 200 Sport Estate. The luxury automaker is offering four appointments to the range - Sport, AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, and AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus.
Note how Mercedes has reinvented itself to the point that an E-Class can be had below £40k and the entry trim version is appointed as being Sport! The basic E 200 has efficiency as its primary focus – the 2.0-liter petrol mill comes standard with EQ Boost mild hybrid assistance. It has a power rating of 197 hp and 320 Nm (236 lb. ft.).
That is enough for a combined 38.7 mpg in sedan form and 37.2 mpg when selecting the family-oriented station wagon. Users then jump straight to the E 450 4Matic with all-wheel drive and a 3.0-liter straight-six petrol under the hood. Just like the smaller engine this one also comes with the 48-volt EQ Boost electric aid.
The E 450 is rated at 367 hp and the Saloon has a 31.4 mpg rating. Diesel aficionados can select the base E 220 d or the E 400 d 4MATIC - the former comes with 194 hp while the latter’s straight-six makes an elegant case for itself with 340 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb. ft.) at the expense of some efficiency.
The E 220 d goes for a 53.3 to 47.1 combined mpg rating while the E 400 d only achieves 42.2 to 39.2 mpg with the limousine body. Those looking for the fastest E-Class models need to select the AMG E 53 and E 63 versions. The first one starts at £64,750 for the Saloon and £66,750 for the Estate and includes the same 3.0-liter EQ Boost straight-six option.
Still, in this case we are talking about 435 hp. Go for the E 63 S and power is instantly upgraded to 612 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb. ft.) thanks to the switch to AMG’s well known 4.0-liter V8. Thus, the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) will take just 3.4 seconds while the wallet will be lighter starting this autumn after some £98,370 (Saloon) or £100,370 (Estate) take their flight.
One interesting choice would be to go one step above the electrification ladder and choose E 300 e and E 300 de AMG Line Edition plug-in hybrids. Those can be had with either petrol or diesel electrified powertrains for £46,230 for the E300 e Saloon and either £47,480 or £49,480 when selecting the E 300 de as a limousine and station wagon, respectively. Both have 13.5 kWh battery packs that enable an EV range of 32 to 35 miles, depending on the engine variant.
