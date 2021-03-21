2022 BMW 7 Series Gets E38-Inspired Digital Makeover from YouTube Artist

If you're into modern classic luxury sedans, the E38 BMW 7 Series should be near the top of your list. Many believe this was the best 7 Series model and one of the most timeless shapes in BMW history, but that never translated into anything.
The E38 is somewhat desirable. Many YouTube car collectors have bought this 7 Series, and the reliability of the engines is usually the main subject of conversation. You can get a lot of displacement for iPhone money, but keeping it working is another story. Doug DeMuro even said that it's his favorite luxury sedan of all time, though all his reviews that kind of dramatic punch line.
This is the 3rd-generation model which was in production from 1994 to 2001. It was one of the most ambitious eras in terms of engineering, as the usual straight-six was available alongside a V12 and even a twin-turbocharged V8. The E38 was also the first 7er with a diesel engine, plus the first German car with satellite navigation or a built-in TV.
The current generation of the 7 Series is completely different, far longer, and heavier. Thanks to some very powerful engines, it's also fast in a drag race, but that trademark athletic driving of the 2000s model is completely lost.
The E38 lived at the same time as many other BMW icons, the Z8, the first-gen X5, the E46 3-Series. You've seen renderings trying to make all those look modern, but never the 7 Series. That changes with this digital modernization created by TheSketchMonkey for his YouTube viewers.
So how does he redesign this classic? He doesn't. Instead, the newer model with the giant kidney grilles is made to look like its ancestor from about two decades ago. This means making the grille smaller and the headlights simple. Some of the unnecessary design lines are also removed, and the outcome reminds us of the Toyota Century, an super-expensive Japanese flagship.
