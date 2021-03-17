2021 Ram TRX Increases the Wow Factor With Help From Vossen Hybrid Forged Alloys

Is there any other factory truck today that combines enormous power and advanced off-road capabilities to form one of the most anticipated vehicles of 2021? Don’t say the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor because we still don’t know the engine’s ratings. So, there’s really only one definitive answer—the 2021 Ram TRX.
Of course, with deliveries of the highly limited series already underway, it’s time to see the 6.2-liter HEMI supercharged behemoth make use of its full stable of 702 ponies in just about any situation possible. And, hopefully, more of them will get to live a long and proud life, unlike that poor TRX that got sacrificed on the altar of internet glory.
We’re very much interested in seeing more of the TRX in situations where owners takes good care of their Hellcat-powered trucks. And, since many of them will seek to personalize their ride, it’s time for the aftermarket sector to get down to business.
One of the very first examples of (light) customization comes from Miami-based Vossen Wheels, which recently treated a menacing all-black 2021 Ram TRX to its Hybrid Forged HF6-4 wheelset. It’s a very subtle upgrade as the Satin Black shade makes the six-lug alloys almost inconspicuous, but it’s still able to increase the wow factor by a factor or two.
As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so we’ll let you be the ultimate judge of the change. From our point of view, it certainly enhances the look of the truck, making it ever so slightly more elegant when passing through town.
On the other hand, the HF-6 series has been created specifically for trucks and SUVs, so it’s entirely possible (although the company doesn’t give us any hints) the TRX has kept all its off-roading and rock crawling abilities intact. The wheels fitted to this specific example have a 20-inch diameter (HF6-4 can go up to 24 inches) and have been mated to a set of 35-inch Nitto Ridge Grapplers.
As far as pricing is concerned, the HF6-4 series kicks off at $599 per wheel and is available in five standard or an additional seven custom paint jobs. The Satin Black hue seen on the TRX comes from the former category, and frankly we think that’s for the best.
We’re very much interested in seeing more of the TRX in situations where owners takes good care of their Hellcat-powered trucks. And, since many of them will seek to personalize their ride, it’s time for the aftermarket sector to get down to business.
One of the very first examples of (light) customization comes from Miami-based Vossen Wheels, which recently treated a menacing all-black 2021 Ram TRX to its Hybrid Forged HF6-4 wheelset. It’s a very subtle upgrade as the Satin Black shade makes the six-lug alloys almost inconspicuous, but it’s still able to increase the wow factor by a factor or two.
As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so we’ll let you be the ultimate judge of the change. From our point of view, it certainly enhances the look of the truck, making it ever so slightly more elegant when passing through town.
On the other hand, the HF-6 series has been created specifically for trucks and SUVs, so it’s entirely possible (although the company doesn’t give us any hints) the TRX has kept all its off-roading and rock crawling abilities intact. The wheels fitted to this specific example have a 20-inch diameter (HF6-4 can go up to 24 inches) and have been mated to a set of 35-inch Nitto Ridge Grapplers.
As far as pricing is concerned, the HF6-4 series kicks off at $599 per wheel and is available in five standard or an additional seven custom paint jobs. The Satin Black hue seen on the TRX comes from the former category, and frankly we think that’s for the best.