2020 Ford Explorer ST Races 2020 Honda Accord 2.0T Sport, Plays Jedi Mind Tricks

Did you ever think you’d enjoy seeing a Ford Explorer taking on a Honda Accord, and on a drag strip no less? Neither did we, but then again, we weren’t picturing the 2020 Explorer ST, or the Accord 2.0T Sport as taking part in such a bout. These are two “faster than average” family offerings and given the weight and power discrepancy, there’s a lot we can actually learn from this race.

6 photos