2020 Ford Explorer ST Races 2020 Honda Accord 2.0T Sport, Plays Jedi Mind Tricks

Did you ever think you’d enjoy seeing a Ford Explorer taking on a Honda Accord, and on a drag strip no less? Neither did we, but then again, we weren’t picturing the 2020 Explorer ST, or the Accord 2.0T Sport as taking part in such a bout. These are two “faster than average” family offerings and given the weight and power discrepancy, there’s a lot we can actually learn from this race.
We’re already very familiar with the Accord 2.0T Sport, judging by how many times we’ve seen it go to war in a straight line. It usually loses, but if the distance is short enough (and this is an 1/8-mile race), odds are it’s not going to get embarrassed. Just yesterday we saw it nearly out-sprint a 2008 Mercedes E 63 AMG, which has nearly twice as much power.
Speaking of which, here’s what the Honda brought to play with: a 2.0-liter turbocharged VTEC four-pot, producing 252 hp (255 ps) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque. All that grunt is then transferred to the road via a 10-speed automatic gearbox. That’s not bad for just over $32,000.
Meanwhile, the Ford Explorer ST will cost you a great deal more if you want to feel like a highway patrol officer in everyday life. It starts from $49,000 (for the 2021 model year) and its twin turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 unit puts down an impressive 400 hp (405 ps) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque.
It clearly has more to offer you than the Accord 2.0T Sport, but the latter also happens to weigh a lot less than the Explorer, by roughly 1,100 lbs (500 kg).
So then, how do all these differences translate to the real world? Well, the two vehicles are remarkably similar when it comes to short distance sprints. The Honda’s best time over an 1/8-mile was 9.34 seconds, while the Ford completed its best run in 8.79 seconds. This means they really aren't all that different, if for example you're just flooring the throttle (from a standstill) in traffic for a few seconds. In the end though, the Accord having a fighting chance here is more of an illusion.
