Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe Becomes Sinister Brabus 800 With $400,000 Price

Last fall, Mercedes applied the new AMG look to both the S63 and S65 Coupe and Cabrio. The grille improves the car but changes happening under the hood mean that tuners had to start from scratch.
That's right, we are talking about the twin-scroll turbocharged 4-liter engine taking the place of the old 5.5-liter AMG workhorse. Right out of the box, this has more everything: 612 HP and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. And thanks to it, you won't find a faster four-seat coupe on the market.
That is unless you take that S63 Coupe to Brabus and ask for the 800 treatment. You can as to get "just the engine" but if the full treatment is what you're after, know that this bad body costs around €337,824 compared to the usual €150-200k which most people pay for one of these things (including options). That's almost $400,000 for a Mercedes.
The German tuner has played under the hood and installed its B40S power kit, which boosts power to 800 HP and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque, which brings with it new turbochargers. No gold, but at least there's a carbon fiber engine cover. The 0 to 100 km/h sprint time goes from 3.5 to 3.1 seconds while the top speed has had to be restricted to 300 km/h (186 mph)
Th same material is used for a variety of inserts. For instance, the front has both carbon frames inside the intakes and a large chin air splitter. Meanwhile, the back sports a carbon differ and a trunk wing to bring attention to those OLED taillights. Obviously, there's a new exhaust system, complete with the trademark B-shaped tips.
Meanwhile, the wheels come in a variety of colors and configurations. The ones that draw the most attention have big dishes and remind us of the 80's, as well as the Maybach S650. Discreet Brabus badging almost disappears against the black bodywork.
Inside, it's the most luxurious $400,000 you've seen. Everything has been covered in tan leather. Of course, if you don't like the color of women's beauty products, you can also have it red, blue, black or pretty much anything you can imagine.
