Mercedes-AMG G 800 by Brabus Holds the Cure to Bullet Allergy

There is no way of knowing how many tuned Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUVs are out there, but it sure seems like most of them have received some sort of aftermarket upgrade. Some of them stand out from a mile away, like this one, which wears Brabus’ signature.
It’s been unofficially baptized the G 800, with its new name evoking the metric horsepower. It has 800 ps (789 hp / 588 kW) available at a hard push of the right pedal, with the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8’s extra oomph obtained by tuning the ECU, and giving it a sports exhaust system.
Roadshow International claims that it is capable of hitting 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.1 seconds from a standstill, and we would have believed them, if it wasn’t for the B6 armoring. Yep, this G 63 has bulletproof protection, which means that it can withstand rounds fired by small assault rifles, courtesy of the thick windows, and metal plating.
These weigh a lot, so while an unarmored 800-ps G 63 would probably be able to do the sprint in a little over 3 seconds, there’s no way on earth this one can. To better put that number into perspective, we will remind you that the stock one, with its 585 ps (577 hp / 430 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, needs 4.5 seconds. So, that’s either some sort of a marketing scheme, or a typo.
A complete body kit is on deck too, joined by a light bar, a very aggressive hood and smoked lights. It rides 20 mm (0.8 in) closer to the ground, and sits on 24-inch wheels, with a bi-tone finish that reflects the gray look of the exterior, with a few red accents. The special badging and tinted windows all around complete the makeover on the outside, and in the cabin, it has red leather and lots of carbon fiber.
Is it for sale? Maybe, maybe not, but since they haven’t mentioned it on social media, we lean towards the latter. And if it was, then you know that it would cost you more than an arm and a leg, right?
