Mansory Gronos P850 Looks Like a Posh Military Vehicle With a Very Minty Interior

Every once in a while, Mansory surprises us with a project that’s not too flashy. Don’t take this the wrong way, the pictured Mercedes-AMG G 63 is far from being a pretty proposal, but it’s not a kitschy one either.
Named the Gronos P850 by the controversial tuner, it stands out thanks to the wild body kit. This comprises new front and rear bumpers, fender flares, roof attachments at the front and rear, with LED lights above the windscreen, additional lights below the main clusters, custom grille, and bulging hood.
Forged carbon details are visible, and the tuned Mercedes-AMG G 63 sports a dual-tone finish, combining gray and black that mix together in the middle. Mansory’s badges bedeck the exterior, and they can be seen on the aftermarket wheels, and on the brake calipers too. And speaking of the latter, they have a very lively finish that was replicated on a much larger scale inside.
The interior is very minty. Turquoise leather was applied to the seats, dashboard panel, center console, door cards, steering wheel, pillars, and so on. Mansory-branded seatbelts are visible, and this G 63 sports something normally found in vehicles made by Rolls-Royce: a starlight headliner. Elsewhere, you get the same typical carbon fiber accents and a generous variety of comfort and technology gizmos.
Since it was dubbed the Gronos P850, you might be tempted to think that it has 850 horsepower, right? Wrong, because it actually has 900 horsepower, which are metric, or 887 bhp / 662 kW, and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of torque. The naught to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint has been improved by about one second over the stock G 63, which can do it in 4.5 seconds, aided by the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that develops 585 ps (577 hp / 430 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft).
Forged carbon details are visible, and the tuned Mercedes-AMG G 63 sports a dual-tone finish, combining gray and black that mix together in the middle. Mansory’s badges bedeck the exterior, and they can be seen on the aftermarket wheels, and on the brake calipers too. And speaking of the latter, they have a very lively finish that was replicated on a much larger scale inside.
The interior is very minty. Turquoise leather was applied to the seats, dashboard panel, center console, door cards, steering wheel, pillars, and so on. Mansory-branded seatbelts are visible, and this G 63 sports something normally found in vehicles made by Rolls-Royce: a starlight headliner. Elsewhere, you get the same typical carbon fiber accents and a generous variety of comfort and technology gizmos.
Since it was dubbed the Gronos P850, you might be tempted to think that it has 850 horsepower, right? Wrong, because it actually has 900 horsepower, which are metric, or 887 bhp / 662 kW, and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of torque. The naught to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint has been improved by about one second over the stock G 63, which can do it in 4.5 seconds, aided by the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that develops 585 ps (577 hp / 430 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft).