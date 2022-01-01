Mansory’s Limited Edition of Mercedes-AMG G 63 P900 Has the Flashiest Interior, It’s Crazy

Mansory just opened a new showroom in the United Arab Emirates, and it created a couple of out-of-this-world options for the rich folks there. This limited edition Mercedes-AMG G 63 with a gradient purple exterior could be actually interesting, but it has the flashiest interior. Ever.
Called “the MANSORY Mercedes G P900 Special Edition UAE,” you guessed it, you won’t find it anywhere else but on the streets of the U.A.E., since it's designed especially for the local market.
You might expect people in Dubai to go crazy for the Mercedes-AMG G 63, commonly known as G-Wagen. The exterior sports a unique purple-black gradient color, which also continues all the way to the spare tire case, placed at the rear and displaying the U.A.E’s map outline.
There is plenty of exposed carbon fiber on the newly designed hood, which integrates symmetrically positioned air vents. Mansory installed new spoilers and, for a better airflow, the tuner mounted a wing up on the roof, right above the carbon fiber spare tire case.
While the exterior is surely head-turning, you could never have expected the color combination inside. There is yellow and purple leather on board, the latter also used for the front passenger's seat, which differs from the rest. There is carbon fiber in there as well, on the center console, dashboard, and steering wheel. The Mansory logos and the already familiar United Arab Emirates map outline also find room inside the luxurious off-roader.
Of course, the engine has also received a significant upgrade. Originally, the G 63 comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, sending power to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox and delivering 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm).
The Mansory Mercedes G P 900 Special Edition UAE, though, comes with "a bit" of extra oomph, taking the V8 all the way to 888 horsepower (900 ps) and 885 lb-ft (1,200 Nm) of torque.
To be honest, the interior makes it look like a fanboy designed his car to match his obsession with the Lakers. Just like the exterior, it has nothing of the official colors of the United Arab Emirates, which are green, white, black, and red. We'd sure love to see this Mansory-tuned G 63 dune bashing, wouldn't we?
