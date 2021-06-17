Mansory Gronos Is the Yellowest Mercedes-AMG G63 You Have Ever Seen

Mansory never ceases to amaze us, as after tuning the Porsche Taycan, Bugatti Chiron and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, to name just a few of their recent projects, they've introduced a wild Mercedes-AMG G63.
Named the Mansory Gronos, the German super truck is one flashy ride, with yellow being the dominating color and definitely not the only mod, because nearly every aspect of the potent G-Wagen has been touched by the tuner.
The exterior, for one, has welcomed a wide body kit, muscular hood, new grille with horizontal instead of vertical slats, and a roof wing. Most parts are made of carbon fiber and were added for show and tell purposes, as we doubt that they make the brick-shaped 4x4 more aerodynamic.
One will have to be very fond of yellow in order to live with this G63, as it has been extensively used inside too. The tuner has applied it to just about every touchable surface, from the dashboard and steering wheel, to the seats, door cards, floor mats, entry sills and so on. It is also the shade of the headliner that boasts a starlight design.
If one somehow forgets the name of their ride, then all they have to do is look at the center console that reads ‘Mansory Gronos’ and ‘Limited Edition’, as production will be capped at 10 units.
The styling aspect of the project is definitely not everyone’s cup of tea, but at least they have nailed the extra oomph part. Mansory claims that the Gronos is offered with 850 PS (838 HP / 625 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque, for a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) run of 3.5 seconds and a 250 kph (155 mph) top velocity.
By comparison, the stock G63 will propel you to 100 kph in 4.5 seconds, en route to a 220 kph (137 mph) top speed that can increase to 240 kph (149 mph) with the optional AMG Driver’s Package. The bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 develops 585 PS (577 HP / 430 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft).
