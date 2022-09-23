Brabus P 900 Rocket Edition “One of Ten” Feels Like the Ultimate AMG G 63 Pickup

Over the years, Brabus has delivered lots of Mercedes-Benz and AMG modifications. And every time they announced something brand new, they kept raising the bar.
The latest and greatest Mercedes-AMG G 63 has been a constant focal point for this Bottrop, Germany-based high-performance aftermarket company, and Brabus has left no stone unturned in the quest for ultimate greatness. Even when that meant transforming the G 63 SUV into a pickup truck!
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, the great morphing of the Brabus 800 Adventure XLP (either in bold blue or Superwhite) will speak miles. Alas, there was something else that was still bothering Brabus GmbH – their bonkers Brabus 900 AMG G 63 SUV felt a bit lonely and craved a pickup truck sibling of its own.
Well, the tuning company obliged and now we bear witness to the introduction of the fresh Brabus P 900 Rocket Edition “One of Ten.” And it is certainly something that feels like the ultimate aftermarket AMG G 63 pickup truck (extended frame, carbon side walls for the bed), complete with an increase of engine's displacement to 4.5-liters and 900 ps (888 hp) plus 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft). But there is a catch, of course.
And we do not mean the one that all that twisty torque is electronically limited to 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft). Instead, Brabus will only produce ten units for worldwide delivery, so this is going to be a highly exotic collectible. But the other side of the coin is that owners will get the absolute best Brabus has to offer currently. Both inside (with lots of carbon fiber and crimson details) and out, complete with cool, forged Aerodisc wheels, the Widestar treatment, and more crazy accents than we could count.
