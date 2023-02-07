Mercedes-AMG G 63 Feels Like Red Candy, Tastes Glossy CF Vorsteiner Topping

Ever since I was a little kid, I loved candy in all forms, shapes, and sizes. And even today, sometimes I cannot dissociate my passion for the automotive industry from the love of sugar-flavored treats.
But perhaps I am not guilty of anything wrong when likening the Mercedes-AMG G 63 luxury performance SUV with one of M&M’s iconic characters, the ‘Red’ dude, even if they have very little in common. On one side, we have the latest flagship iteration of the G-Class off-roader, complete with lots of AMG goodies and an M177 twin-turbo V8 engine that churns out no less than 577 horsepower (585 ps) and can hit 60 mph (96 kph) in just 4.4 seconds on its way to 149 mph (240 kph) when fitted with the optional Driver’s Package.
On the other hand, it is the partner in funny commercials for Yellow, Blue, Orange, Green, and Ms. Brown, among others. However, when I saw this customized and personalized Mercedes-AMG G 63 example, I could not help myself but imagine that it was driven by one of these chocolate and peanut dots that usually take everything quite lightly. But what it really is, where it comes from, and where it is heading, is a completely different story – told from the perspective of both Vorsteiner and one of its many aftermarket partners.
As such, the Garden Grove, California-based company has come up with a nice little new collaboration with Los Angeles-based Innovative Auto Craft and they dare to daze and amaze with the city’s (allegedly) first Mercedes-AMG G 63 (the ‘simple’ version, not the 4x4 Squared behemoth) equipped with the Vorsteiner gloss carbon fiber widebody kit as well as 24-inch forged Vorsteiner VE-391 wheels. The result is not bad at all, to the tune of an off-road-focused SUV that would not look out of place during some ritzy mall crawling, at a tailgating party, or even in the woods.
Although I am pretty sure that it might never see the natural elements because the owners might be frightful of any rocks or chips flying off the old wood block and hurting that exposed carbon fiber. As far as I am concerned, once I got the M&M’s likening out of my head, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 made sense from the tuning standpoint only if it was also treated to a thorough horsepower upgrade. Unfortunately, neither Vorsteiner nor its aftermarket outlet partner said anything about that, so we can only assume the Affalterbach-made mill was left alone, busy as they were with the exterior transformation.
My second cause of sadness is that even the cockpit was kept from our inquisitive eyes, and as far as I can tell the atmosphere is dark and menacing because it’s clad in black leather or something very close to it instead of matching the outside with a crimson interior treatment and a starry headliner. Oh, wait, that was a completely different Mercedes-AMG G 63 packed with Brabus B800 goodies that I just saw from the good folks over at Road Show International. What can anyone do when these G 63s are starting to look like tuning siblings?
