Does the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Look Better Without the Panamericana Grille?

Almost all high-end AMGs, from the A 45 to the S 63, and from the GLA 45 to the G 63, sport the Panamericana grille with vertical slats. It has become a symbol of cars born in Affalterbach and a very good way to tell them apart from the regular Benz vehicles.
As a matter of fact, the Panamericana grille is so popular among Mercedes owners that there are numerous aftermarket companies that have one in store for almost all models. What we do not often see, however, is a full-blown modern-day AMG that features a different grille, like the pictured G-Wagen.
Shared online by Vorsteiner, the new grille is not the icing on the cake, because it also features a wide body kit. Fender flares are obviously part of the makeover, just like the front bumper extension, and that bulging hood. At the opposite end, it has a big roof-mounted wing, and what could be a rear bumper attachment, though it is not visible in the pictures released by the German tuning company.
Wearing a classy black paint, this G 63 sports a few chrome bits and pieces, and has different side-mounted exhaust tips. It also sits a bit closer to the ground than the stock 4x4, and it rides on new wheels that also came from Vorsteiner. In the most generous size, measuring 10.5x24 inches on both axles, you are looking at $14,380 for the whole set, bar the tires. A brushed or polished surface will add $600 to the asking price, and besides the AMG G-Wagen, they can also be fitted to a whole different bunch of vehicles, including the Audi R8, RS Q8, BMW M cars, Bentley Bentayga, C8 Corvette, and several Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens, and Porsches.
We have no clue whether they did anything to the engine, as they haven’t said anything about it in the social media embedded at the bottom of the page. But even if it is still stock, the 4.0-liter V8 engine, which is assisted by two turbochargers, still has enough grunt to pretty much defy the laws of physics for what is a brick-like shaped vehicle that weighs as much as a small shed. The mill develops 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, which translates into a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph), and a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint that takes only 4.5 seconds.
Sure, one might argue that it doesn’t come anywhere close to what a Lamborghini Urus can do, but while the Italian machine cannot do any serious off-roading, the G-Class can, no matter of the configuration, though you should at least give it some proper tires before setting off to conquer the great outdoors.
