Rally Driver-Approved Indian FTR Loeb Breaks Cover, Only Two of Them to Be Made and Gifted

Whereas for Harley-Davidson the start of 2023 came with a flood of new models, their unveiling fueled by the fact the Milwaukee company is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year, over at rival Indian things are a lot quieter. Well into the second month of the year, we only now get to see an important Indian product announcement. Well, kind of important.
Enter the Indian FTR Loeb. Yes, Loeb as in Sebastien Loeb, the World Rally Championships’ most successful driver, with nine titles under his belt. The same Loeb who also made a name for himself in World Touring Cars or the Dakar Rally.
You see, the rally driver is as of 2022 a brand ambassador for Indian. He does all the usual ambassador stuff, and he also owns an Indian FTR R Carbon to ride around on. As of this year though, his motorcycle collection is about to grow with the said FTR Loeb.
The bike is a custom project of Indian meant to celebrate Loeb’s ninth consecutive WRC title, which he snatched back in 2012. It’s being put together by the motorcycle company together with one of its favorite custom garage partners, Tank Machine.
Usually, Tank Machine customs (and any other motorcycle customs, for that matter) come as unique rides. This one though will come as a pair: one will be gifted to Loeb himself, while the other will go to a member of the general public, for free. That’s right, for free, but don’t get all worked up yet, as there are some conditions to be met.
The Indian FTR Loeb meant for one lucky member of the public is the grand prize in a new test ride campaign. The campaign takes place between February 8 and May 15, but only in select countries across the European continent and in South Africa (check below this text for the full list of countries taking part).
If you happen to live in one of them countries, you’ll have to register online for a test ride on any of the current FTR models, and actually show up there and take the ride. Your name will be included on a list from which the winner will be randomly selected at the end of May.
The modifications made to the two FTRs to turn them into Loebs were not detailed, but we do have the four photos (check gallery) Indian released to work with.
Compared to the stock incarnation of the two-wheeler, the Loeb comes with a number of minor body tweaks, most visible as the custom front fender, reworked seat, and restyled fuel tank. This one is painted blue (some other elements of the bodywork wear the same color) and features the name “Loeb” on the sides.
The number 9, a throwback to the number of WRC championships won by the Frenchman, is featured up front, while the top of the fuel tank reads “Special edition Indian FTR 1200”, the number 9 and Loeb’s name, but also the driver’s autograph.
We’re not told if any changes were made to the bike’s powertrain (likely not), nor are we given any indication as to how much it might have cost to put together.
As promised, here is the list of countries taking part in the Indian test and ride campaign: Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK.
