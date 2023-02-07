Reborn Porsche Carrera GT Shows "Peanut Butter and Jelly" Looks on P104SC HREs

HRE Performance Wheels, the self-entitled manufacturer of “the world’s best custom forged wheels,” looks properly ready for a bit of Porsche love – or a sandwich, whichever comes first, I reckon.
Born in 1931, Porsche AG is celebrating this year no less than 75 years since the company produced its very first automobile. However, not everyone needs to think about the classic 356 or the stunning 357 concept car tribute to join the anniversary party. Some might even think that an ‘older’ 2004 to 2006 Porsche Carrera GT will suffice – and I am inclined to agree.
Imagined as the direct successor for the illustrious Porsche 959 and Porsche 911 GT1 Straßenversion (Street Variant), the Carrera GT mid-engine sports car was envisioned as a two-door Targa top roadster with a longitudinally mounted rear mid-V10, rear-wheel drive, and no less than 603 horsepower on tap from 5.7 liters of displacement.
Arguably one of the greatest sports cars of its time, it was succeeded by the Porsche 918 Spyder, and some thought its story had ended – mostly in private collections scattered all around the world. Now, someone has decided that at least one example needed to be reborn and asked Graham Rahal Performance what it thought about it. GRP president Graham Rahal probably mused a little about the dream and then came up with the GRP Porsche Carrera GT Recommission Project that we see here courtesy of HRE Performance Wheels, which, of course, highlighted the idea on its social media reel.
“Amethyst Metallic and Frozen Polished Bronze are nature’s Peanut Butter and Jelly, and there’s nothing anyone can say to convince us otherwise,” they said, and there might be very few fans that would not agree. Unfortunately, they left out some of the juicier details regarding the technical stuff that went into the commission, and not even GRP was too generous about the insights. Still, we do know that this is car number #001 so the vision is open to other entries in the series as it will “allow proprietors to customize their coveted Porsche Carrera GT down to the smallest detail.”
Customization and personalization at their finest, for sure, as the Amethyst Metallic was chosen on this Carrera GT simply because it matches “the rest of the owner’s collection” and going forward Project Recommission “has the ability to mix thousands of hues to provide the perfect match alongside the full library of colors available from Porsche.” As for the Frozen Polished Bronze P104SC HREs, at least we can tell you that they are not insanely expensive – just $3,025 each, for standard finishes. As for sizes, anyone can probably find the right fit, as long as it is 19 to 23 inches, of course!
