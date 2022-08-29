Indian Recalls FTR Motorcycles Over Coolant Junction Leak

In production since 2019, the Indian FTR standard motorcycle has been hit by a recall. No fewer than 6,315 examples of the breed are called back.
Six months ago, back in February, the company was made aware of a leak at the coolant junction of an FTR. The subject bike was in development testing, and the coolant junction’s failure resulted in hot coolant getting on the test rider. Indian Motorcycle highlights that the rider wasn’t injured.
The Polaris-owned company then initiated an investigation, outreaching the supplier of the faulty component. Oklahoma-based RL Hudson is the coolant junction’s manufacturer as per the attached report filed with the NHTSA.
Indian identified no fewer than 64 owner-submitted reports of leaks at the coolant junction, including four reports of hot coolant contacting the rider. No injuries or crashes were reported. Given these circumstances, Indian didn’t really have a choice but to recall 2019 to 2022 model year FTRs.
The motorcycle-making company issued a stop-shipment order to boot, with shipping to be resumed when the suspect cooling junction is replaced by an updated component. The remedy component is “subject to a material change to increase performance at operating temperatures and reduce manufacturing variation,” which implies that RL Hudson is owning up to its mistake. Retailers will be notified of this recall on September 2nd.
Owners can expect to receive more information through first-class mail on September 30th. The suspect population consists of the 2019 to 2020 and 2022 FTR 1200, the 2019 to 2020 FTR 1200 S, and the 2020 FTR 1200 Rally. The most affordable of the bunch currently retails at $12,999.
Leveling up to the FTR S also brings up the price tag to $14,999, whereas the FTR Rally is available from $13,999 sans options and taxes. Powered by a V-twin engine with a displacement of 1,203 cubic centimeters, the FTR competes against the likes of the Ducati Monster and BMW R nineT.
