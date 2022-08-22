Subaru Impreza Recalled Over Headlamp Issue, Almost 190,000 Units Affected

Certain examples of the Impreza are called back over damaged headlamp reflectors that don’t provide proper illumination, reducing the driver’s ability to see in low-light conditions. The affected vehicle population was produced for the 2017 to 2019 model years to the tune of 188,397 cars.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “the left and right side reflex reflector and left side low beam reflector may inadequately reflect light.” As a result, these cars fail to comply with specific requirements outlined in safety standard no. 108.
At certain viewing angles, the side reflex reflectors may not properly provide reflected light, lowering the vehicle visibility to other road users. The left front halogen low beam reflector may not properly illuminate the roadway for the driver. As if that wasn’t bad enough, it may also cause glare for other road users. Also worthy of note, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety called out these inadequate headlamps since MY2017.
Subaru dealers have been instructed to replace the front headlamp assemblies at no charge to the customer. Owner notification letters will be mailed on October 11th, which is kind of uncanny given the severity of this problem. There is a worldwide shortage of semiconductors, and there are many disruptions within the supply chain, but that’s two months away.
Owners are recommended to contact Subaru’s customer service at 1-844-373-6614 for more information. Alternatively, 2017-2019 Impreza owners may run the vehicle identification number on the watchdog’s website.
Currently the most affordable Scooby in the United States, the Impreza carries a retail price of $19,795 for the 2023 model year. To whom it may concern, the current-gen Impreza is the first car built on the Subaru Global Platform, the automaker’s first all-new architecture since the first-generation Legacy from the 1980s. Four trim levels are offered, all of them with a 2.0-liter boxer connected to a CVT or a five-speed manual box.
