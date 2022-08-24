Hyundai Recalls Elantra Over Detaching Airbag Cover Emblem

On April Fools’ Day, while performing routine airbag testing, Hyundai suppliers Mobis and KD discovered a condition involving an Elantra N where the emblem attached to the driver’s airbag cover detached upon deployment of the airbag. Hyundai couldn’t ignore this peculiar issue although the emblem detached in the direction of the windshield glass.
KD was the first to respond by implementing a welding process that strengthens the adhesion between the emblem and airbag cover. Both suppliers notified Hyundai Motor Company of the resultant improvement to the horn pad’s assembly process. Be that as it may, the South Korean marque decided to review the welding process and its potential effects.
The Data Review Committee escalated the matter to the Technical Review Committee on June 23rd. Mere days later, KD implemented a change to the welding equipment used to affix the emblem to the airbag cover in the horn pad assembly. A second temperature sensor was adopted to monitor any variation in readings from the welder’s primary sensor for improved weld temperature control. Based on the information received from HMC and the automaker’s discussion with the Office of Defects Investigation, the North America Safety Decision Authority concluded that a recall is necessary.
Attached below, the report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration lists two driver airbag modules under part numbers 80100-IB000NNB and 80100-AA200NNB. 247 vehicles are called back, split between 205 units of the Elantra N and 42 units of the Elantra. The subject population was manufactured between December 2021 and May 2022.
Owners will be notified by first-class mail on October 17th. That day, retailers will be instructed to replace the driver's airbag. Hyundai estimates that 12 percent of the recalled population exhibit this problem.
Twinned with the Kia K5, the Elantra retails from $20,500 sans destination charge at press time. Level up to the Elantra N, which is available with a manual or a dual-clutch box, and you’re looking at $32,150 sans freight.
