Vorsteiner Announces BMW M3 & M4 GTS-V Aero Program, Resolves the Grille Issue

BMW has always been heralded as a true purveyor of elegant sportiness. Alas, as of late, it has also been hated as a major provider of outrageous feelings towards its products.
With every chance they have, the Bavarian company’s corner-office managers warn us that more changes are coming to the signature design elements. Well, it remains to be seen if the potential hodgepodge will hurt sales or if the stylists were right in the first place to start reshuffling everyone’s expectations for the sake of innovation and shock (or horror, depending on your POV).
For now, deliveries are mostly impacted by the same issues that every other rival is facing – from the pesky chip shortage to various other supply chain problems, plus the rising prices. As such, it is pretty obvious that BMW will continue to throw expectations down the drain and go about its quirky business with stuff like the double-coffin 4 Series, M3/M4, the angular M2, the split-headlight 7 Series, i7, or X7, plus the upcoming Neue Klasse EVs that are actively being previewed by stuff like the fresh i Vision Dee concept from CES 2023.
Anyway, if you own or plan to acquire a BMW M3 or M4 of the G8X variety (which is the sixth iteration for the M3 and second generation for the M4) and the odd kidney grille is not exactly to your liking, there are solutions. Some are prettier than others, but of course, they all revolve around the imaginative realm of the aftermarket world. And the latest ‘treatment’ to the front-grille illness arrives courtesy of a little Garden Grove, California-based company called Vorsteiner.
The aerodynamic and forged wheel specialist is working with a wide array of brands (Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Tesla, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, or Porsche) and has recently focused on the latest M3/M4 with stuff like the Carbon Aero program and the three-piece forged VMP-305 wheels. Just in case you need an eloquent yet subtle example, there is a gray BMW M3 embedded second below that loves to flaunt the exposed carbon fiber parts as well as its golden forged wheels.
Alas, the new G8X BMW M3/M4 GTS-V Aero Program is a bit flashier – and not just because the hero M3 is more orange than the sun itself. Instead, well aware that the “G8X M3 & M4 launched with a very distinct change of direction in terms of styling, (and) opinions were very much polarized,” the tuning specialist went back to their roots – as they have proudly created a GTS-V program for every generation of the compact high-performance BMW since 2005.
And, naturally, the main novelties are at the front. First, there is the “new pre-Preg autoclave double-sided Carbon Fiber vented hood” with four ventilation outlets, for $5,495. Secondly, and most importantly, there is also the GTS-V Carbon Fiber Aero Front Bumper ($4,895), which dramatically comes with “a newly designed twin kidney grill and replacement bumper cover that was developed to increase airflow to the radiators while increasing front end downforce.” And also gets rid of the double-coffin looks, of course!
