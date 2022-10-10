Vorsteiner Lambo Urus Wears the Widebody Carbon Like Armor, Forgets About Fitment

Until Lamborghini finally unleashes the electrified (or not) successors of the fabled Huracan V10 sports car and Aventador V12 supercar, there is still time to play with something else. And those would be the upcoming new Urus versions.
Probably in response to the new ultra-luxury and super-SUV storm on the horizon, Lamborghini has recently unveiled not one but two new Urus versions – Performante and Urus S. Although a little counter-intuitive, both have the same power level of 657 hp (or a devilish 666 ps, if you prefer) and differ only slightly.
That means there is going to be an uphill battle against the likes of the 644-hp BMW XM or 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue. Alas, one need not worry about standing in the right crowd if money is no matter of concern. After all, one can always customize and personalize the bejesus out of their ride, courtesy of the aftermarket realm.
And here is a proper, yet not-so-fitting example. The world-renowned luxury seller of carbon fiber body kits, wheels, exhaust, and accessories better known as Vorsteiner has again worked its magic on something cool. Yet, somehow, the entire project ended up a little bit quirky. So, let us give you the highlights and then judge for yourself.
The aftermarket company has presented on social media a completed Lamborghini Urus that is squeaky clean when dressed in white, save for the contrasting black areas around the widebody kit. Those have arrived courtesy of the company’s widebody carbon fiber aerodynamic-enhancement program, and the super-SUV even features a nice set of matching two-tone aftermarket wheels with big lips and all.
However, as fans quickly remarked, there is a big – or possibly quite humongous – fitment gap between the low-profile tires plus aftermarket wheels and the carbon fiber wheel arches. Hopefully, though, Vorsteiner simply rushed to present its creation ahead of the appointment with the suspension-lowering specialist…
