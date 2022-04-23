Rosso Efesto 2015 Lambo Aventador Roadster Is Custom and Tuned, Had $556k MSRP

The mid-engined V12 sports car is about to sing its LP780-4 Ultimae Coupe and Roadster swan song in front of the entire world. So, that means it is about time collectors doubled down on the scouting duties.
If a pristine, expensive, and “wind-in-your-hair” open-top Lambo Aventador Roadster was on your brief list, then perhaps we have you covered – courtesy of the high-end automotive dealership Banned Auto Group, which is based out of Van Nuys, California, and loves player jerseys. Seriously, now, we also love their backgrounds.
Anyway, the latest proud arrival in their affluent inventory is something that has no chance but to always stand out in any crowd. This 2015 Lamborghini Aventador Roadster will easily flame your supercar dreams with its Rosso Efesto that suits this raging bull like a Prancing Horse that just flew into a yellow fit of rage, but that is just the tip of the iceberg.
According to the quick description, this example was OEM-customized through the Lamborghini Ad Personam program back in Italy and ended up sprouting a humongous MSRP of $556k. Unfortunately, as the dealership wants to keep transaction details confidential, there is no used-car asking price attached to this glorious whip – but they do claim that all details are just one DM away.
On the other hand, we do know that it also arrived tuned in search of a new owner’s fresh lease of life. So, this personalized Aventador was also modified with a Vorsteiner carbon fiber aerodynamic kit, a full clear bra, a completely reworked Valvetronic exhaust system courtesy of Kreissieg, and all the upgrades amounted to roughly another $50k bill.
As for the technical specifications, we are not entirely sure but can easily believe – based on the 2015 model year – that we are not dealing with any of the newer SuperVeloce, S, or SVJ variants. Instead, by all available accounts, this is a “mere” LP700-4 Roadster, meaning it came from the factory with no less than 690 ponies and the same appetite for reaching 60 mph (96 kph) in less than three seconds as its Coupe sibling...
