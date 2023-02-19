Hey Volkswagen, Stop Messing Up Nameplates! Remember the Beetle and Golf

Sometimes,carmakers do the dumbest things. The most recent was VW’s intention to axe the Golf nameplate, in the aftermath of the Dieselgate” earthquake and the rush to shift focus to electromobility. And now we’re stuck with this ID. thing. I wonder if these people know what they’re doing.
In the U.S., everybody knows that Ford Model T is the car that changed the industry over 100 years ago. The Model T nameplate is nowadays a valuable piece of United States history. I wonder when (if) Ford is going to use it again.
I bet it will be reborn as an affordable electric car, but for now, rumors are not reliable. Hey Ford, will you make up your mind already? You know the drill: make a small electric SUV, Bronco-style, and they’ll love it. They won’t buy just another E-SUV, they’ll buy the Model T, goddammit!
Throughout history, many nameplates have been buried. I’m not necessarily a melancholic type, and my history talents suck. So don’t expect from me a list of those fine car names that people are sorry they’re gone.
You can make your own list. I’m only going to express my two cents on Volkswagen’s decision to pull the plug off some of the most popular nameplates. Because I think they made a big mistake.
Did you know that Volkswagen Käfer was Hitler’s idea of a German Ford Model T in the 1930s? One of the most hated names in the history of humanity put pressure on Ferdinand Porsche to create one of the most iconic cars in motoring history.
Now try to imagine the world without the VW Käfer, which became the Beetle in the U.S. in the ‘60s. It’s easier to imagine a world without Hitler and the Second World War caused by his irresponsible vision. But I won’t try to create in my mind a world without the 23 million Beetles sold in 91 countries in the model's 81-year run.
The new Beetle saga was simply an overvalued sequel, and the public reluctance led to a marketing flop. Of course, the main problem was Volkswagen’s approach: using one technical platform – the structural underpinnings of a car – in a super-efficient manner for as many different models as possible.
That’s why the ‘98 New Beetle was based on popular VW Golf 4 underpinnings but was hardly an affordable cute car like its predecessor. It was only cute and kind of expensive for a while, then in 2012, the next generation dropped both the ‘New’ and the “3rd millennia flower power wanna-be” diva airs.
2019 was the last production year for Beetle. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, Volkswagen killed the Beetle because apparently you fancy too much the SUVs instead of dull reinterpretations of iconic cars. I still hope VW’s officials will acknowledge their huge mistake sometime this decade.
I can surely see the Beetle coming back as a small electric car, replacing the nowadays e-Up! and bringing back the original design traits. People will simply love a simple-minded vintage affordable EV instead of a high-tech toy with no background.
VW Golf was born to replace the Beetle in the early ‘70s. Today we know things didn’t go according to plan, but at least a new star was born on May 1974. Next year, in 2024, the Golf nameplate will celebrate its 50th anniversary.
a half-century-old nameplate must be axed because of the Dieselgate scandal. And that we should just erase its huge impact on car history with its almost 40 million units sold until now.
Let’s just replace it with a dull nameplate, like ID.3, with no hint about the electric powertrain underneath the car. As opposed to e-Golf, which was the best hint for all-electric Golf.
Also, let’s make all the ID. future cars look like they are not built by Volkswagen at all, but by a no-name Asian car brand. Maybe it seemed like a good damage control strategy following Dieselgate disaster.
But today I think it’s simply dumb to use the ID. sub-brand trying to lure EV-conscious customers, and in the meantime to axe popular nameplates like the Golf. Again, the e-Golf was simply genius compared to the new codes.
I don’t think the emissions scandal had a huge negative impact on the Golf name. It mostly made the TDI logo become “persona non grata”, along with the abrupt ending of diesel domination throughout Europe.
I also think it was a mistake that the 8th generation of Golf dropped the full-electric variant. I mean, look at the competition. The new Astra has an electric variant, the new Megane will only be electric, and the next Focus will most likely become an electric SUV. They kept the same names for whole new cars, and it’s alright.
A name that became a benchmark for the compact class in Europe, for a model that was the best-selling compact car for many years in a row. The Golf is a much more powerful sub-brand than ID. will ever be. Axing the Golf is like killing the golden goose. And I’m not even a Golf-fanboy!
But I’m glad VW officials changed their minds and there’s a good chance the Golf nameplate will live beyond the 8th generation. By the way, there are only seven generations, as the sixth was just a facelift for Golf V. Just another petty marketing gimmick, huh?
Recently, VW officials stated that Polo will be axed because of high costs implied by new very stringent Euro 7 emission standards. This is
a lie almost fake news, as rumors about replacing the Polo nameplate with ID.2 were already in the media several years ago when the ID.[number/name] strategy was put in place.
The ID.2 was initially conceived as an e-Up! city car successor, but Dacia Spring’s recent success rebooted plans. The future ID.2 is now rumored to be a small electric SUV. Which is going to replace the T-Cross, the small crossover that uses Polo’s underpinnings.
Now, just hear me out: the Polo name is just one year younger than Golf. This means it’s much more popular than T-Cross and certainly has a stronger awareness than ID.2.
not to use the Polo name for the new electric small SUV. You can simply call it evolution, as customers are more attracted to SUVs and crossovers.
And this leads us to the painful case of Passat demise. For the moment, only the Passat Variant is still produced, but its future is almost sealed. VW officials complained that the sedan was the victim of the customer’s appetite for SUVs. Right, it’s just another trivial excuse, or they were blind and didn’t see the signs.
As a reminder, the Passat nameplate is one year older than the Golf. So, for half a century it’s been one of the best family cars and the best medium-class executive cars around. Volkswagen sold almost 30 million units and it was also produced in the U.S. with some visible modifications compared to the European version.
I don’t know about you, but to me discontinuing Passat is kind of a sacrilege. Unfortunately, it’s also an undeniable business decision, based on crystal clear facts. The chance for survival in the form of a crossover between the Tiguan and the Touareg is hardly feasible because of the long wheelbase variant of the Tiguan.
After all, ID.3, ID.4, or ID.5 are just nameplates. They are not even NAMEplates, they’re more like unconvincing CODEplates. While A3, A4, or A5 make sense for Audi, it’s not the same with Volkswagen. It’s time for the officials to acknowledge that this ID. strategy failed.
The transition to electric cars doesn’t have to be marketed as a revolution anymore. It’s more of a natural evolution. And it’s ok for longtime and popular nameplates to evolve from ICE cars to zero-emissions vehicles, even transform from cars to SUVs, if that’s the case.
The new strategy is far less costly because it requires simply changing the new nameplates to those that mean a lot of good things for a lot of people:
Of course, a stronger identity design would be nice, but I'm not a designer and this is a very tricky debate. One thing I'm very sure of is these nameplates are solid gold for Volkswagen's future. To easily give up this legacy I think is
idiotic a big mistake.
People are interested in the looks of their car, the comfort and safety features, how fast or handling it is, and of course if it fits their budget and needs. All of these are then related to the NAME of the car. At the end of the day, the cars' NAMES are the most valuable assets for the brand.
And you don’t need business MBAs and fancy marketing universities or all kinds of managing titles to get it. It’s simply common sense.
This next idea is for the guys in the marketing department of Volkswagen - and I'm giving it for free. Look, I know the "Voltswagen" joke was disappointing, but it also was a perfect hint for how
dumb unnecessary the whole ID. revolution is.
Instead, you should simply rotate the VW logo ninety degrees to the right. This way it looks something like “Ev”. Now your brand is a Tesla killer for sure. Doh! Now let’s get serious and let’s get back those nameplates. And, please, just leave out the ID. BS.
R.I.P. Beetle – outrageous!
Golf fate presumably changed at the last moment
Polo and Passat already history
Recently, VW officials stated that Polo will be axed because of high costs implied by new very stringent Euro 7 emission standards. This is
not to use the Polo name for the new electric small SUV. You can simply call it evolution, as customers are more attracted to SUVs and crossovers.
How about dropping the ID. nonsense?
Of course, a stronger identity design would be nice, but I'm not a designer and this is a very tricky debate. One thing I'm very sure of is these nameplates are solid gold for Volkswagen's future. To easily give up this legacy I think is
P.S.
