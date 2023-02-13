Move Over, BMW M3, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Is Getting a Facelift

Spied undergoing testing in a premiere, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is about to get its first mid-cycle update. Deemed as being one of the best driver’s cars in the sports sedan class, it will follow in the footsteps of the regular 2023 model, which debuted last fall.
Flushing the ‘probably not going to happen’ rumor, these are the first spy shots of the 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, and they came from gabetzspyunit on Instagram. The model has a few minor revisions over the normal Giulia, and that’s alright, because the things that truly matter lie beneath the skin and under the hood.
More on the oily bits in a few moments, as first we have to tell you what is new on the outside, starting with the rear bumper, which clearly looks different. The same goes for the two-fin diffuser that has cutouts on each side for the quad exhaust tips and the trunk lid spoiler that appears to have been made of carbon fiber. The side skirts have new trim on them, and the front fenders are decorated with the four-leaf clover logo, right above the vents. Although not entirely visible, we can assure you that the front bumper will be all-new as well.
Partially hidden by the wheels are the beefier brakes, which will help the facelifted Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio come to a full stop faster than the regular versions. The premium compact sedan also rides a bit closer to the ground compared to the standard Giulias, thanks to the re-tuned chassis with emphasis on improving high-speed cornering. It is possible that it will still boast double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension, as well as rack-pinion steering with electric power assist.
You will have to pop the hood open for the real icing on the cake, which is the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 made with Ferrari’s expertise. Making 505 hp (512 ps/377 kW) in the current iteration, and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque, the engine is connected to a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers everything to the rear wheels. The vehicle needs less than 4 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from rest and tops out at 190 mph (305 kph).
Gunning for the BMW M3 and the new Mercedes-AMG C 63, which has gone down the electrified route with a small 2.0-liter four-pot, the facelifted Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio will likely premiere in a few months, perhaps at the same time as the 2024 Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which is basically the same car beneath the skin, albeit with a crossover body. The U.S.-spec is expected to bring a small price bump over the current one that starts at $81,960, excluding destination, dealer fees, and options.
