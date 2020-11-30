Tesla Model 3, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, Damp Track, Drag Race, One Winner

Back when it was first introduced, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio was regarded as one of the few alternatives to three performance sedans coming from Germany: the BMW M3, the Mercedes-AMG C63, and the Audi RS4.
Looking at its specs sheet, it's pretty easy to see why. The Italian model has crazy amounts of power as well as that all-important rear-wheel-drive setup that people interested in handling always look for. The 510 hp and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) came from a mere 2.9-liter bi-turbo V6 engine, which made it all the more remarkable.
Despite its sexy Italian design and the undeniable performance, the Giulia Quadrifoglio never really managed to turn that German triumvirate into an international quartet - that bond is just too tight for anything from the outside to be able to break.
Well, while that's mostly bad news for the Giulia Quadrifoglio, there is at least one flip-side: people have seen every possible drag race configuration involving the three German models, whereas the Alfa Romeo is still somewhat of an unknown quantity. And what better vehicle to test it against than the ICE killer?
This particular Tesla Model 3 isn't necessarily built for speed, though it can put in a good shift. It's a Long Range AWD version, which means that despite having two motors just like the Performance variant, it focuses on covering the maximum distance on one battery charge. However, especially on a damp track like the one in this clip and against a rear-wheel-drive car, that famously effective EV traction control should put the Tesla at an advantage.
The on-paper comparison sure doesn't do that: the Alfa-Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is quicker to the 62 mph (100 km/h) mark - 3.9 seconds compared to 4.4 seconds - has a massive excess of power and even quite a lot more torque. And did we mention it's over 450 lbs (200 kg) heavier?
If someone explained why all these numbers mean and this was the first time you watched a drag race, you'd probably think the Tesla should get smacked. Sometimes, theory and practice go fine together, but on this occasion, they're almost at odds with each other.
After seeing the Giulia wiggling its behind as it was looking for grip and traction, the guys decide to take out the Tesla's advantage off the line by staging a rolling race as well. We won't spoil that one for you too, so you'll have to watch the clip below to see for yourself. Skip to just before the two-minute mark for the races.
