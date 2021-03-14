How Does the 2021 BMW M3 Competition Compare to the Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio

The launch of the all-new M3 and M4 Competition has been one of the most entertaining of all time. And that's because people were allowed to film not only regular reviews but also comparisons and drag races.
And so, we already know what happens when you put an M4 up against the RS5 and the C63, for example. But today, we're going to look at how the sports M3 sedan stacks up against the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. It's pretty interesting stuff!
You see, the Germans still dominate the sports car segment with their turbocharged machines. They not only have reputation but also higher sales volumes than Alfa Romeo can hope to muster. Yet that doesn't mean the Giulia QV can be ignored. If it's good and holds up against the M3, this Italian stallion might actually turn into a classic.
Two things made the hot Giulia special when it came out in 2016. One is the engine, a bi-turbo 2.9-liter 90-degree V6 that has a strong connection to Ferrari. The other is styling, as the Italians have indeed produced a very well-proportioned, almost timeless sports sedan.
A lot of people loved the look of the old M3, including us. Unlike the M4, it had tightly wrapped bodywork around its bulging wheel arches. We don't want to criticize the giant grille on the new G80 generation, which would be unnecessary. But it's pretty safe to say the design isn't as elegant as the Alfa Romeo.
On the other hand, that's probably not what the customers want. So instead, BMW focused on bold design and features which feel completely fresh in this segment, such as the carbon-fiber bucket seats. The under-funded Giulia can't hope to compete in this department, but a review from PistonHeads magazine claims it rides better and feels more alive. But according to Autocar, the new M3 Competition only really shows its true potential on the track, where some might argue it belongs.
