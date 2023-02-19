Updated Porsche 911 in the Making, but We Wouldn't Call the Designers Lazy This Time

To the average Joe, the Porsche 911 has looked the same for many decades now. However, those who know a thing or two about the Zuffenhausen firm’s sports model can probably speak about the design for half the evening over a few drinks.
The reason for not changing the design is simple: why mess around too much with something that works? There are a few stylistic differences between the 991 and the 992 generations, and if you forget to factor in the new lighting signature, then chances are most people would easily confuse one for the other.
And speaking of the other, namely the 922, it’s been some four years since production commenced at the Stuttgart plant in Germany, and in today’s fast-moving industry, this kind of makes it a rather old product. Porsche is well aware of this, so they are readying its mid-cycle refresh. The 992.2 has been spied on numerous occasions, and the latest prototypes that became the focus of the camera lens kept the camouflage to the minimum, thus allowing us to spot the novelties easier.
Vertical slats to the sides of the front bumper were visible on the scooped testers, and they appear to be active. This means that they can be opened and closed, either manually or automatically. The daytime running lights and turn signals were incorporated into the new headlights for a cleaner overall styling, and at the rear, it appears to have slimmer taillights that are still linked together by a thin light strip. The engine cover and bumper are also new, and so is the diffuser.
On the inside, it has been reported that the analog tachometer will be phased off, and all versions of the Porsche 911 will feature digital dials. Elsewhere, we can expect a few minor updates that won’t be noticed by anyone who hasn’t stepped foot inside the 992. What these are exactly will be revealed in due course, and the same goes for the powertrain family. Mind you, the refreshed 911 lineup is understood to be joined by one or more hybrids. It’s still unknown whether we are indeed looking at a 911-badged product with electric assistance, or if it will be marketed under a different name, though.
Your guess is as good as ours when it comes to the unveiling date, and if we were to bet on it, we’d say it will be due later this year, making its way to the New World as a 2024 model in all likelihood. And before waiting for the wraps to officially come off, you can check out an unofficial rendering of the car in the image gallery above, which came via germanysfinest43 on Instagram a few days ago, and portrays it with big slats in the front bumper.
