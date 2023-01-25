Porsche 911 Facelift Gets Spied in Cabriolet and Coupe Forms, Both Share Digital Dash

Porsche is set to facelift its entire 911 range soon, and this means that all the versions of the iconic model will get similar changes. Naturally, since there are so many differences between the variations of the 911 in the range, each will have things adapted to their specific characters. Some elements will be common, though, as you will observe.
We already know that all the facelifted 911 models of the 992 generation, which are expected to be dubbed 992.2, will feature a fully digital gauge cluster. At least, it seems to be a unifying element across the board. The current 992 dashboard is mostly digital, but does have an analog tachometer that is set to be replaced by a digital one instead.
Our spy photographers managed to spot both the Coupe and the Cabriolet variants of the Porsche 992.2, and that means we get to see what they share and what makes them different from each other in the photo gallery. For example, the convertibles have a different headlight design, at least for the interior of the lighting unit.
If you look at the headlight of the convertible as it is signaling a left turn, you will notice that the four points that form the turn signal light appear to be closer to the middle, and the same applies to the DRLs.
Other headlight designs shown on other Porsche 911 facelift models have a slightly larger distance between the DRL dots at the four corners within the round headlight unit.
Evidently, asking an official position from Porsche on the matter will make them laugh for a bit before replying to our message with "No comment." It is normal and expected of a manufacturer not to answer things related to models that are in development, and it will not change even if we have questions that are on point, as the DRL situation is.
If we were to guess, we would say that there are two or at least two headlight options available in the range, both with LEDs, but one with a Matrix LED configuration. This might explain the difference, and the configuration would imply a small change in how the inside of the headlight would be when compared to a regular unit.
Now, those rear lights also come in different models, depending on the body style, as well as on the version that you are looking at. It depends on factors like if the model has a fixed or an active rear spoiler, and that is just one of the differences that need to be accounted for.
As usual, it will take a bit of time to differentiate between all the kinds of Porsche 911 models out there after the facelift, but it will be a fun endeavor for die-hard fans of the brand.
We must also note that the rear bumper has a different design from what can be seen on the ongoing model, while the air intakes are also changed. The exhaust pipes have a different position, as well.
There are rumors about a naturally aspirated engine return for the Carrera model, but those are just rumors for now. At a point in time, all the engines in the 911 range were naturally aspirated except for the turbo models, and then things became the other way around with the GT3 model being the sole naturally aspirated mill. It will be interesting to see what developments will be made in this direction.
