2024 Porsche 911 Facelift Spied Yet Again With Production-Ready Lights and Bumpers

Porsche is expected to reveal the mid-cycle facelift of the 911 this year, and this is becoming clear when we look at prototypes that are being tested in the wild. We have yet another set of spy shots of the upcoming 911 facelift, and these are also in winter conditions.
A quick look back at the corresponding prototype from February 2022 shows that the German model has all its elements in a specification that is close to the production form.
Unlike the prototype from almost one year ago, we now have production headlights, but camouflaged, a set of partially camouflaged turn signals, the same bumper design, and a definitive interior.
The rear still has some camouflage on it, but we can see its production-spec tail lights, which have a different design from the units on the ongoing model. As you can see, the position light involves a continuous (or seemingly continuous) LED strip from one side to the other, just under the retractable rear spoiler.
As usual, we have images of several prototypes that were spied on while being tested in Nordic countries. The main difference is that models with a large, fixed rear wing will have a different third brake light, which is horizontally positioned instead of two vertical slats.
The vehicles did come with different seats, as well as different wheels, just to name a few elements that have been changed. If you move quickly enough through the photo gallery, you may observe that several examples are being driven in a sporty manner, and their drivers apply a bit of opposite lock after passing the apex of some corners.
Under that element, you see the turn signals, which have been integrated into the lower lights, and they also have the reversing lights. From what we can distinguish in the photos, the reversing lights will be lit in both taillights, and they are placed towards the center of the rear, while the turn signals are placed on the edges of the curved taillights.
There are also separate reflectors, but the aforementioned brake light and turn signals are encased in a single unit that is clear to the eye, but full of LEDs that can display both the turn signals and the brake lights when required.
The third stoplight is integrated further above, in two vertical slats in the engine cover, as we have previously seen on this generation of the 911.
We already know that the 911 facelift of the 992 generation, which will be referred to as the 992.2, will come with a fully digital gauge cluster. The last analog element, a rev counter, has been eliminated from the dashboard.
We have images of a prototype that had some of its elements not installed yet, but we can clearly see a gauge cluster that is in the form of a TFT screen, and another screen on its right for the multimedia unit.
