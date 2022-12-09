Porsche 911 GT3 Entering the 992.2 Generation With Better Aero and Probably More Power

While true fans of the Zuffenhausen brand are still waiting for a new ‘Widow Maker,’ aka the GT2 RS, Porsche is working on the mid-cycle refresh of the 992 generation.
The sports / super car (depending on the configuration) has been spied testing numerous times now, in different specifications, and this story brings the 911 GT3 into the limelight, as it is the latest to have become the subject of the camera lens.
Our man with the cam took these pictures in Northern Europe, close to the Arctic Circle, where the model that will be part of the 992.2 iteration was being tested in the cold, in prototype form. So, what’s new in terms of the design? Not much, because this is Porsche that we are talking about, and they’re not particularly famous for going berserk on the styling.
Thus, to the untrained eye, or better said to those who are not 911 fanatics, the car looks just about the same. As a matter of fact, we cannot spot any differences up front compared to the current one, as it has identical headlamps, bumper, and front hood. The side mirrors look the same, and so does that large wing that tells us that we are looking at the normal 911 GT3, and not the Touring variant. However, the rear bumper does have camouflage on the sides, which likely hides some changes.
Don’t look for any significant upgrades when it comes to the engine, as the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six will still power it. Still, it could become a bit punchier than the current one, which kicks out 510 ps (503 hp / 375 kW) and 470 Nm (347 lb-ft) of torque, enabling a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.4 seconds when hooked up to the PDK. The 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 is expected to premiere sometime next year, perhaps following the regular Carrera and Carrera S.
