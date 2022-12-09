Honda Buys 123 GWh's Worth of Batteries From CATL to Power Its Chinese Electric Cars

In the U.S., Honda established a partnership with General Motors to use the Ultium platform and start selling at least one EV: the Prologue. In Europe, it created the Honda e, which is not exactly a best seller. That’s because the company will only bet more heavily on electric cars when it has solid-state cells. China will not allow it to wait. With the world’s largest car market craving EVs, the Japanese automaker signed a deal with CATL to buy 123 GWh in batteries.

