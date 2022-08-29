Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift Spied on the Nurburging With a New Rear Bumper

Porsche has recently released the 911 GT3 RS, while the 911 GT3 was launched last year. With the timeline in check, you should know that the German marque is also working on the facelift for the current 911. This time, our spy photographers have spotted the 911 GT3 facelift yet again.
While the facelift of the current 911 will debut ahead of this variant, as it is customary in the range, the 992-generation of the 911 GT3 will also benefit from the changes that are made to the core model.
For now, the prototype does not come with too many changes, and you can notice this if you look at the front end, which is entirely stock. Mind you, the front bumper will be changed with the facelift, but we are approximately two years away from that moment, so hold your horses on this one.
We do spot other changes to the prototype when compared to the production model, which can be seen in the rear of the vehicle, which has a modified bumper. The latter comes with a set of air outlets in the corners, which are not definitive, but do show that someone at Porsche still has faith in real-life testing of aerodynamic elements.
Meanwhile, the license plate appears to sit deeper within the bumper for some reason, while the current model has that area flat, which may mean that the engineers needed more space between the bumper and the engine compartment, and this was the only way to get it. The air diffuser was modified accordingly to help everything work as expected.
We already know that the 992 generation's facelift will get a digital gauge cluster, and the GT3 variant of this iconic model is expected to get the change as well. Sadly, we do not have the photos to confirm this, but it is just a matter of time before it hits the Nürburgring Nordschleife again, and we hope to see it then.
