2024 Porsche 911 Facelift Spied Again, This Time With Less Camo

Can you believe the 911 entered its eighth generation in 2018? Codenamed 992, the German sports car was introduced at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles to much critical acclaim for its widebody looks, a stylistic trait previously reserved for hi-po variants.
The 992 also looks exceptionally good regardless of specification, and as opposed to the likes of the Corvette, it comes with a manual transmission. Prospective customers who couldn’t care less about rowing their own are presented with Porsche’s long-running Doppelkupplungsgetriebe dual-clutch transmission, which is one of the best DCTs available in 2023.
Speaking of 2023, this year will see the 992 receive a well-deserved refresh. The 992.2 makeover is wrapped in rumors for the time being, especially when it comes to the suck-squeeze-bang-blow part. On the visual front, on the other hand, it will amount to an evolution rather than a revolution, as expected of a sports car that traces its roots back to ‘64.
Recently spied in cabriolet form, the 992.2 clearly shows a mildly redesigned front end. The larger intakes with active flaps mounted vertically are hard to miss, and the same can be said about the revised headlight graphics. Out back, this Carrera-based prototype further shows revised taillights. Although camouflaged, the rear bumper is clearly different from the 992 as well. The mid-mounted dual exhaust soldiers on pretty much unchanged, which is our cue for talking about the six-cylinder mystery hiding under the hood.
Frank-Steffen Walliser, who served as the vice president of the 911 and 718 model lines for three years, is currently responsible for the technical design of all future models of the Zuffenhausen-based company. Three years ago, this kind gentleman said that upcoming emission regulations will see the automotive industry switch from downsizing to upsizing.
Euro 7 has a target date of July 1st, 2025 for new light-duty vehicles, both cars and vans. Under said regulations, rumor has it that Porsche will discontinue the 3.0L twin-turbo 6 of the Carrera in favor of a naturally-aspirated engine. More specifically, certain people look forward to the 4.0-liter boxer that’s currently exclusive to the track-oriented GT3 range.
The exhaust tips of the 992.2 prototype are definitely mounted closer to one another compared to the 991, although not as close as those of the GT3. On the other hand, Carrera-based prototypes don’t sound anything like the GT3. Alas, the hearsay should be taken with a grain of salt.
The Turbo is certain to soldier on with its 3.7L twin-turbo 6, which Porsche advertises as 3.8 liters. On the other hand, we do know that hybrid assistance is coming to a handful of 911s. According to big kahuna Oliver Blume, the facelifted 911 will use a hybrid setup along the lines of the 919 Hybrid LMP1 racing car instead of a plug-in setup like that used in the 918 Spyder. We can also expect a front-mounted electric motor, a similar e-AWD solution to what GM has developed for the soon-to-be-revealed Corvette E-Ray.
