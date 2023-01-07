Viral Brazilian Video Shows How Easy It Is to Steal Porsche Panamera's Headlights

A video went viral in Brazil on WhatsApp and Twitter after showing how easy it was to steal the headlights of a Porsche Panamera. A single thief took care of everything in only 14 seconds, as you can see in the video embedded below.
If you count the time this crook took to park the Chevrolet Onix he was driving, get back to the steering wheel, and go away, the entire action takes 29 s, but we counted only the time he took to remove the headlights and place them in the trunk of the hatchback that allowed him to escape. According to Porsche, all Panameras made until 2018 have this issue. Starting with 2019 model year cars, the German company added bolts to make stealing these components more difficult.
Each of these headlights costs R$40,000, equivalent to $7,654 at the current exchange rate. Although thieves will never sell them for that much, it explains why these components became a target for bad guys not only in Brazil but also in the U.S. and Europe.
Apart from their high value, these LED headlights would also be used to grow marijuana without driving too much attention to the places that do that. LED headlights do not spend as much energy as most strong lights needed to grow weed in closed buildings – doing so in the open would be an invitation to cops. That keeps energy bills low, which is also a way to keep a discrete “operation.”
The Porsche Panamera is not the only vehicle robbers are targeting these days. There are reports of similar crimes with other premium brands such as Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo. The targets are headlights that are easy to remove.
This is also what made catalytic converters become easy money for thieves around the world. Recently, Toyota started offering a shield to make removing this component more difficult. With the recent surge in catalytic converter theft, that should become increasingly more common.
Sadly, carmakers now have to worry not only about the quality of the parts they put in vehicles but also about how easy or difficult it is to remove them, especially the most expensive ones. No electric car would escape thieves if battery packs were easy to remove. Unfortunately, most carmakers just take measures when bad guys eventually warn them about the issue.
The only recommendation specialists have to avoid these crimes is always to park somewhere safe or where insurance policies cover the vehicles parked there. There are also reports of stolen headlights in private parking spaces, which shows that making more sophisticated components may bring hidden disadvantages. Becoming a target for thieves and having to pay $15,000 for two new headlights are just two examples.
Each of these headlights costs R$40,000, equivalent to $7,654 at the current exchange rate. Although thieves will never sell them for that much, it explains why these components became a target for bad guys not only in Brazil but also in the U.S. and Europe.
Apart from their high value, these LED headlights would also be used to grow marijuana without driving too much attention to the places that do that. LED headlights do not spend as much energy as most strong lights needed to grow weed in closed buildings – doing so in the open would be an invitation to cops. That keeps energy bills low, which is also a way to keep a discrete “operation.”
The Porsche Panamera is not the only vehicle robbers are targeting these days. There are reports of similar crimes with other premium brands such as Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo. The targets are headlights that are easy to remove.
This is also what made catalytic converters become easy money for thieves around the world. Recently, Toyota started offering a shield to make removing this component more difficult. With the recent surge in catalytic converter theft, that should become increasingly more common.
Sadly, carmakers now have to worry not only about the quality of the parts they put in vehicles but also about how easy or difficult it is to remove them, especially the most expensive ones. No electric car would escape thieves if battery packs were easy to remove. Unfortunately, most carmakers just take measures when bad guys eventually warn them about the issue.
The only recommendation specialists have to avoid these crimes is always to park somewhere safe or where insurance policies cover the vehicles parked there. There are also reports of stolen headlights in private parking spaces, which shows that making more sophisticated components may bring hidden disadvantages. Becoming a target for thieves and having to pay $15,000 for two new headlights are just two examples.