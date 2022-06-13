Ain't No Check Engine Light Going to Stop the 2024 Porsche 911 Facelift From Testing

While you were dreaming about finally being able to afford a brand-new 911, Porsche has started working on the 992’s mid-cycle refresh. A couple of prototypes of the sports car, in both body styles, have been spotted in the open, and at the Nurburgring by our man with the cam, revealing some very discreet changes.
Mind you, this is Porsche, in case you forgot, and they’re not exactly known for going all crazy with the designs of their refreshed or brand new products, let alone those of the 911. Thus, the iconic sports car will pretty much look like the current one once the facelifted iteration debuts, which, in turn, looks very similar to the 991, and the ones before it.
Even hardcore fans of the Zuffenhausen brand’s machines will likely have trouble spotting the changes. However, this is a facelift after all, and not an entirely new generation, so we do know what to expect. That would be refreshed front and rear lights, new bumpers, and maybe additional wheels, and colors. Porsche might top things off with enhanced and/or new safety, comfort, and technology gizmos.
Speaking of which, besides revealing its exterior to the camera, one of the scooped prototypes was kind enough to show off its uncamouflaged interior. Can you see anything new here? Don’t say ‘no’ just yet, as in all likelihood, they have at least updated the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Moreover, the center console seems to have been tweaked a bit, but don’t forget that this is an early tester, and by the time the car premieres, a lot of things could happen.
So, when should we expect Porsche to pull the wraps off the facelifted 911 (992)? In all likelihood, sometime next year, marketing it as a 2024 in the U.S. The entire 911 family will eventually sport the visual, and perhaps mechanical tweaks. Considering that the 991 was kept in production for about eight years, the 992 might be replaced by a new generation around 2027.
Even hardcore fans of the Zuffenhausen brand’s machines will likely have trouble spotting the changes. However, this is a facelift after all, and not an entirely new generation, so we do know what to expect. That would be refreshed front and rear lights, new bumpers, and maybe additional wheels, and colors. Porsche might top things off with enhanced and/or new safety, comfort, and technology gizmos.
Speaking of which, besides revealing its exterior to the camera, one of the scooped prototypes was kind enough to show off its uncamouflaged interior. Can you see anything new here? Don’t say ‘no’ just yet, as in all likelihood, they have at least updated the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Moreover, the center console seems to have been tweaked a bit, but don’t forget that this is an early tester, and by the time the car premieres, a lot of things could happen.
So, when should we expect Porsche to pull the wraps off the facelifted 911 (992)? In all likelihood, sometime next year, marketing it as a 2024 in the U.S. The entire 911 family will eventually sport the visual, and perhaps mechanical tweaks. Considering that the 991 was kept in production for about eight years, the 992 might be replaced by a new generation around 2027.