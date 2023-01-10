Get Ready to Easily ‘Tactik’ the Tonneau Cover for Your Jeep Gladiator (And More)

Many potential pickup truck fans are swayed away from the segment because they do not care for an open bed. But there is a simple solution to the predicament – an OEM or aftermarket tonneau cover.
Normally, automakers offer such accessories for their popular pickup truck models. But what happens when you didn’t think about needing one during the initial purchase or when the vehicle is snatched off the used car market without such an accessory? No worries, this is where the aftermarket realm comes storming in with many solutions.
Just in case you are a Quadratec fan, it should be noted the company, which is the self-proclaimed “world's largest independent retailer of parts and accessories for Jeep vehicles,” recently revealed the first details regarding the introduction of four new Tactik 4x4-series tonneau covers. These were designed to offer unique and simple alternatives to open beds or hard caps on a very special model – the Jeep Gladiator.
We are talking here about the 2020 model year and onward JT version, not the SJ-based truck that was produced by Jeep from 1962 to 1988. Instead, the current Gladiator is now a mid-size pickup sharing much of its prowess (as well as parts and the general looks) with the legendary Wrangler series. Anyway, let us now discuss the pros and cons of the new Quadratec Tactik bed covers.
Starting with the Tactik Lock & Roll Up Tonneau Cover and Tri-Fold Soft Tonneau Cover, which both have “the strength to withstand all types of weather conditions” thanks to their sturdy heavy-duty aluminum frames and 24-ounce marine-grade vinyl material that should also do great in terms of superior durability. They are both equipped with horizontal aluminum crossbars and feature a rugged, powder-coated frame to provide better stability, as well as “a snug, wrinkle-free appearance, and unbeatable cargo protection.”
Both can be rolled and have an “innovative” buckle system that will neatly keep them in place while driving. Moving on, the Tactik EZ-Hard Panel Tri-Fold with Vinyl Outer Layer Tonneau Cover is labeled for increased protection due to its “scratch-resistant hard-panel surface” which is also capable of holding up to 500 pounds (227 kg) of evenly distributed weight. The thick 24-ounce marine-grade vinyl is also present here, along with aircraft-grade aluminum bars for increased strength (and that stylish “wrinkle-free fit”), as well as weather-tight seals to better protect precious cargo.
Last but not least comes the Tactik Low Pro Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover with a scratch-resistant hard panel design, the best theft protection rating of all four options, plus the same 500 lbs. (227 kg) rating as the previous bed cover, among others. By the way, not only Jeep Gladiator owners can enjoy the perks of these new options. Instead, the new Tactik products can also be had for Chevy and GMC (Silverado, Colorado, Sierra, Canyon) trucks, Ram models, the Ford Ranger and F-150, the Nissan Titan, or certain Toyota Tundra and Toyota Tacoma models.
