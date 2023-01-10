Yo Gotti Wants to Switch It Up With a New Lamborghini, Asks Followers Which One

Rapper Yo Gotti wants to start the year right, with a brand-new car. He shared a series of pictures of himself in a dealership while looking at Lamborghinis and seemed undecided, so he asked his followers which one he should get.
Rapper and record executive Yo Gotti, whose real name is Mario Sentell Giden Mims, is a big fan of cars, just like many other celebrities out there. But he also cares about the brands and the message they convey, so this is why his favorite among them all is Rolls-Royce because it exudes luxury and wealth.
Despite owning several models from the British luxury car manufacturer, it looks like Gotti wants to switch things up in 2023 and wants to add a new car to his garage. And he seems to have his eye on a Lamborghini. But he doesn’t know which one.
The 41-year-old rapper added a series of pictures of himself in a dealership in a new post on social media, walking around between different Lamborghini models, including an Aventador S, an Aventador S Roadster, and the SVJ with colorful paint jobs and eye-catching wheels. What these supercars have in common is a 6.5-liter V12 engine, all coming with more than 700 horsepower.
The V12 that powers the Aventador S and S Roadster delivers 730 horsepower (740 ps) and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque, going from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds and 3.0 seconds, respectively, for the convertible, both being capable of reaching a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph).
Meanwhile, the SVJ’s 6.5-liter power mill puts out 759 horsepower (770 ps) with 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque, reaching 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 2.8 sec, on its way to the same top speed of 217 mph (349 kph).
And if you're wondering, the "cheapest" of them is the S model, at just over $400,000, with the S Roadster and SVJ going above $500,000. But with a $16 million net worth like Gotti, money is not the issue.
The rapper seemed undecided about what to choose, asking his followers in the caption “which one” he should get. But most of the commenters had different preferences. Maybe he should ask his girlfriend, Angela Simmons, whom he spent New Year’s Eve with and who had an elegant photoshoot next to his black Rolls-Royce Phantom.
This wouldn't be the first car from the Sant'Agata Bolognese manufacturer that he owns. Gotti already has or had a Lambo Urus and an Aventador LP 700-4. It is unclear whether he still has the latter, which he bought around 2014. He also has a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Cullinan, and a 1968 Pontiac Firebird that he's had for decades.
Unfortunately, the rapper and record executive didn’t share an update to let everyone know if he picked one already. But, if he does, we’ll keep you posted.
