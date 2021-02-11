Quadratec’s Jeep Wrangler YJL Revives the First-Gen Design Elements We All Love

The ambitious auto masters over at Quadratec are no strangers to developing top-grade items for Jeep’s rugged off-roaders. In fact, these are your go-to guys when seeking to add some custom magic to your ride, having earned their rightful place at the pinnacle of this segment since the company’s foundation back in 1990. As you browse its extensive inventory, it’s not hard to see why Quadratec is one of the world’s top distributors (and manufacturers) of Jeep aftermarket parts.
To celebrate the firm’s 30th Anniversary, Pennsylvania’s experts went about crafting a bespoke creation that transplants the iconic design elements from a first-gen YJ Wrangler onto its current-gen JL sibling. Quite frankly, I totally dig this four-wheeled colossus, and I bet you will, too!
The base two-door trim from Jeep’s Wrangler lineup is brought to life by a 3.6-liter V6 that feeds its force to an all-wheel-drive system via a six-speed manual transmission. At approximately 6,400 rpm, the engine will be more than happy to deliver as much as 285 hp, along with a torque output of up to 260 pound-feet (352 Nm) at about 4,800 rpm.
YJL) takes things to an entirely new level. Let’s take a minute to dive in for a thorough examination of what’s at hand here, shall we?
For starters, the West Chester-based crew kicked things off by modifying the vehicle’s front fascia to accommodate a pair of rectangular LED headlight modules resembling those of a classic YJ Wrangler. The unmistakable grille design has been retained, but the car’s original front bumper was discarded to make way for a plain metal beam to keep things looking brutal. You will find a couple of auxiliary LEDs resting atop the aforementioned item, further enhancing the YJL’s utilitarian aesthetic.
As we move on to the flanks, we notice a set of angular fender flares arching over those humungous hoops, as well as tubular side steps and a skeletal piping structure replacing the factory doors. To bring about some weather protection, Quadratec went as far as installing a removable Bimini-style top.
In the suspension department, the aftermarket specialists dialed everything up to eleven by fitting an Alpine RT4 Long Arm Suspension Lift Kit from Teraflex, along with Falcon SP2 3.5 aDAPT Shocks to increase ground clearance by a generous 3.5 inches (89 mm). Furthermore, the creature rolls on Quadratec’s very own CJ Retro wheels. These bad boys have been enveloped in 37-inch Mickey Thompson Baja Boss rubber for good measure.
Last but not least, the cabin was blessed with a top-grade Alpine infotainment setup on its dashboard, all-weather floor mats, and Corbeau Trailcat seats that wear sizeable storage bags. The firm hasn’t revealed any details on this bespoke beauty’s pricing or availability, but we’d imagine all that custom magic has a price to match.
