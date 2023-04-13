Lamborghini Revuelto Hits the Open Road in Italy, Sounds Very Civilized

Two weeks after the grand unveiling, the Lamborghini Revuelto continues to make headlines. One of the latest encounters with Lambo's new flagship supercar was filmed in Italy, next to the brand's headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, and it shows a prototype with barely any disguise on.
The only thing kept under wraps, for that matter, was the front hood. Every other body panel was visible, and it wore a bright green paint finish. The high visibility jacket-like look certainly suits the model like a glove, and it further emphasizes its new design, with the Y-spoke DRLs, big shoulders, and Y-spoke taillights separated by the high-mounted exhaust tips that have a very generous size.
Succeeding the Aventador as Lamborghini's new flagship exotic, the Revuelto continues to pack a naturally aspirated V12. Despite having a 6.5-liter displacement, the engine is said to be new. Also, since the model is here to stay, it needed electric assistance, hence the presence of three electric motors. One was mounted at the rear, assisting the gasoline unit by driving the rear wheels, and two sit at the front, and each drives one wheel. With a 9,500 redline, the 6.5L V12 steams out 813 hp, and the total system output is 1,001 horsepower.
Boasting Bugatti Veyron power levels, the new Lamborghini Revuelto can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.5 seconds. The spec sheet of the Huracan's bigger and way punchier sibling reveals that it takes less than 7 seconds to sprint from zero to 124 mph (200 kph). Those brave enough will eventually see 217 mph (350 kph) on the speedometer, which is the maximum speed of this exotic beast. Thanks to the 3.8 kWh battery pack that sends electrons to the three motors, it can drive in complete silence for short periods, thus allowing it to access historic city centers worldwide. On top of that, the EV mode will seriously boost its daily driving credentials over its predecessor.
Gunning for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the Lamborghini Revuelto celebrated its US debut at the 2023 New York Auto Show last week. Customer deliveries are expected to kick off before the end of the year, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said. Are you curious about the MSRP? They still need to say how much it will cost once the first units arrive at dealers nationwide. Nevertheless, it has been reported that it might be a roughly $650,000 affair. That is without destination, handling, dealer fees, and options, in all likelihood. The alleged starting price of the new supercar would make it some 30% more expensive than the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae (its predecessor), an absolute marvel that can already be considered a modern-classic machine with neck-snapping performance and head-turning looks.
