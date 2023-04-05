Lamborghini Revuelto Gets Its U.S. Visa, Local Debut Hosted in New York

Just one week after the global debut of the Revuelto, Lamborghini hosted the U.S. debut of the new supercar at a private event in New York. The Aventador’s successor was shown to the brand’s loyal customers, joined by VIPs, and the media, in the company of several officials, including CEO Stephan Winkelmann.
Described as “the fastest, most technologically advanced, and customizable Lamborghini in history” by the brand’s head honcho, the Revuelto is now gearing up for a much larger audience. The model will sit under the spotlight at the 2023 New York Auto Show, which will open its gates this Friday (April 7).
According to Winkelmann, customer deliveries are expected to kick off before the end of the year. Pricing has yet to be announced, on the other hand. Still, it is believed that it will start at roughly $650,000 or so. This would make it around 30% pricier than the Aventador Ultimae. This was the last version of the brand’s previous generation flagship supercar made at the Sant’Agata Bolognese facility in Italy.
The Lamborghini Revuelto was unveiled in the company’s sixtieth year. It is a plug-in hybrid model gunning for the likes of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. While its direct rival features an electrified V8, the new bull that wasn’t named after one packs a V12. It is a brand-new one too, Lambo says. The 6.5-liter unit kicks out a neck-snapping 813 brake horsepower. It can be revved up to 9,500 rpm and works in conjunction with three electric motors.
Two of them were mounted at the front, and each one drives one wheel. The third one sits at the rear and helps set the rear wheels in motion when needed. Helping boost the total output of the supercar to a whopping 1,001 bhp, the motors are fed by a 3.8 kWh battery pack. The output puts the Revuelto in the same zone as the original Bugatti Veyron, and it makes it way punchier than the Ferrari LaFerrari to name but some iconic blue-blooded machines.
The naught to sixty-two miles per hour sprint is dealt with in just two and a half seconds, the spec sheet reveals. From zero to 124 mph (0-200 kph), the Revuelto needs less than seven seconds. Should drivers keep the throttle pinned to the floor long enough, then the speedometer will eventually indicate 217 mph (350 kph), which is the maximum speed of this exotic car. Besides the dizzying performance, the Lamborghini Revuelto can also be driven in a zero-emission mode for short periods of time. According to the Italian auto firm, this will allow it to access historic city centers and will make it a better daily driver overall compared to its predecessor.
According to Winkelmann, customer deliveries are expected to kick off before the end of the year. Pricing has yet to be announced, on the other hand. Still, it is believed that it will start at roughly $650,000 or so. This would make it around 30% pricier than the Aventador Ultimae. This was the last version of the brand’s previous generation flagship supercar made at the Sant’Agata Bolognese facility in Italy.
The Lamborghini Revuelto was unveiled in the company’s sixtieth year. It is a plug-in hybrid model gunning for the likes of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. While its direct rival features an electrified V8, the new bull that wasn’t named after one packs a V12. It is a brand-new one too, Lambo says. The 6.5-liter unit kicks out a neck-snapping 813 brake horsepower. It can be revved up to 9,500 rpm and works in conjunction with three electric motors.
Two of them were mounted at the front, and each one drives one wheel. The third one sits at the rear and helps set the rear wheels in motion when needed. Helping boost the total output of the supercar to a whopping 1,001 bhp, the motors are fed by a 3.8 kWh battery pack. The output puts the Revuelto in the same zone as the original Bugatti Veyron, and it makes it way punchier than the Ferrari LaFerrari to name but some iconic blue-blooded machines.
The naught to sixty-two miles per hour sprint is dealt with in just two and a half seconds, the spec sheet reveals. From zero to 124 mph (0-200 kph), the Revuelto needs less than seven seconds. Should drivers keep the throttle pinned to the floor long enough, then the speedometer will eventually indicate 217 mph (350 kph), which is the maximum speed of this exotic car. Besides the dizzying performance, the Lamborghini Revuelto can also be driven in a zero-emission mode for short periods of time. According to the Italian auto firm, this will allow it to access historic city centers and will make it a better daily driver overall compared to its predecessor.