2024 Lamborghini Revuelto vs. Ferrari SF90 Stradale Comparison: Setting the Standard

Lamborghini just unveiled a potential Ferrari SF90 slayer in the form of its raging Revuelto PHEV. These stunning hypercars surprisingly share numerous characteristics while also maintaining a couple of key differences at the same time. But is there enough evidence for us to crown a victor?
When the Italian automaker (read: road spaceship builder) announced its Aventador successor, the automotive industry was certainly in for a shock, figuratively and literally. Instead of simply unveiling its latest product, Lamborghini made the Revuelto's reveal look more like history in the making. Let's see, the Revuelto is the company's first plug-in hybrid, the first 12-cylinder-powered production PHEV and it marks the debut of an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
All that technology in a car that already looked otherworldly, not to mention Lamborghini's dramatic presentation, made quite a big statement. More importantly, it served as a warning shot to the competition. Of course, when it comes to the Revuelto's closest competitor, there's no better candidate than Ferrari's own history-making PHEV – the SF90 Stradale. Enthusiasts have already been comparing the older Lambo Aventador to the newer SF90 in the past. But with the arrival of the Aventador's successor, the playing field now seems more level.
Aesthetic-wise, there isn't much to tie the two drastically-different looking coupes together apart from featuring high-positioned exhaust pipes. Changes in powertrain positioning and the implementation of a hybrid system prompted both cars to make deviations from past designs. However, both hypercars still found time to pay homage to past models: the Revuelto's Y-shape motif channeled elements of modern Lamborghinis like the Veneno and Centenario, while the SF90's flying buttresses took cues from Ferrari icons like the 330 P3 and P4.
Other standard features include Torque Vectoring for maximizing traction while cornering, a flurry of electronic traction control settings and on-demand power distribution to all four wheels. The same goes for the reverse gear's omission, as both hypercars use only their electric motors to fulfill that function. On the inside, however, is where the two take on truly diverging paths. Lamborghini's flagship features a more conventional cockpit comprised of a 12.3-inch digital screen, an 8.4-inch central console display, and a 9.1-inch passenger-side infotainment system.
Ferrari Flagship's EV-esque digital approach to everything, including its capacitive buttons, feels more futuristic, if you can even feel anything at all given the lack of tactility virtual controls present.
Top speed is where the hybrid Lamborghini shines though, making the most out of those extra cylinders to push itself past 217 mph (350 km/h) – over 6 mph more than the SF90's claimed 211 mph (340 km/h) maximum speed. All that engine mass does weigh the Revuelto down a bit, with its 3,906.5 lb (1,772 kg) dry weight being over 441 lb (200 kg) heavier than the SF90's 3,461 lb (1,570 kg). Battery capacity is yet another weakness for Lamborghini's electric bull, considering it only has a 3.8 kWh capacity compared to the 7.9 kWh available to the SF90.
However, if these baby steps are what it will take to enjoy the best of both ICE and EV worlds without crossing out either, then we can expect both of these PHEVs to serve as an inflection point for greater things to come. It's easy to forget that this is merely Ferrari and Automobili Lamborghini's first attempts at making a PHEV hypercar. Since this already resulted in the most powerful production vehicles both automakers have ever made, whatever else they come up with in the years to come will surely be even more special.
All that technology in a car that already looked otherworldly, not to mention Lamborghini's dramatic presentation, made quite a big statement. More importantly, it served as a warning shot to the competition. Of course, when it comes to the Revuelto's closest competitor, there's no better candidate than Ferrari's own history-making PHEV – the SF90 Stradale. Enthusiasts have already been comparing the older Lambo Aventador to the newer SF90 in the past. But with the arrival of the Aventador's successor, the playing field now seems more level.
Aesthetic-wise, there isn't much to tie the two drastically-different looking coupes together apart from featuring high-positioned exhaust pipes. Changes in powertrain positioning and the implementation of a hybrid system prompted both cars to make deviations from past designs. However, both hypercars still found time to pay homage to past models: the Revuelto's Y-shape motif channeled elements of modern Lamborghinis like the Veneno and Centenario, while the SF90's flying buttresses took cues from Ferrari icons like the 330 P3 and P4.
Redefining the plug-in hybrid ecosystem
Other standard features include Torque Vectoring for maximizing traction while cornering, a flurry of electronic traction control settings and on-demand power distribution to all four wheels. The same goes for the reverse gear's omission, as both hypercars use only their electric motors to fulfill that function. On the inside, however, is where the two take on truly diverging paths. Lamborghini's flagship features a more conventional cockpit comprised of a 12.3-inch digital screen, an 8.4-inch central console display, and a 9.1-inch passenger-side infotainment system.
Ferrari Flagship's EV-esque digital approach to everything, including its capacitive buttons, feels more futuristic, if you can even feel anything at all given the lack of tactility virtual controls present.
Lamborghini Revuelto vs Ferrari SF90 by the numbers
Top speed is where the hybrid Lamborghini shines though, making the most out of those extra cylinders to push itself past 217 mph (350 km/h) – over 6 mph more than the SF90's claimed 211 mph (340 km/h) maximum speed. All that engine mass does weigh the Revuelto down a bit, with its 3,906.5 lb (1,772 kg) dry weight being over 441 lb (200 kg) heavier than the SF90's 3,461 lb (1,570 kg). Battery capacity is yet another weakness for Lamborghini's electric bull, considering it only has a 3.8 kWh capacity compared to the 7.9 kWh available to the SF90.
However, if these baby steps are what it will take to enjoy the best of both ICE and EV worlds without crossing out either, then we can expect both of these PHEVs to serve as an inflection point for greater things to come. It's easy to forget that this is merely Ferrari and Automobili Lamborghini's first attempts at making a PHEV hypercar. Since this already resulted in the most powerful production vehicles both automakers have ever made, whatever else they come up with in the years to come will surely be even more special.