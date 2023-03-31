Do You Like the New Lamborghini Revuelto Supercar Better in Real-Life Photos?

Most of the jet set knows what it wants for Christmas this year: the Lamborghini Revuelto. The company’s brand-new supercar premiered earlier this week, and it has taken the internet and the automotive world alike by storm.
We have already seen tons of images and numerous videos of it, and the latest to have been released by Lamborghini couldn’t have gone by unnoticed, as they were taken during the grand unveiling at the brand’s Sant’Agata Bolognese headquarters.
International guests, including Lambo owners and several members of the media, were joined by CEO Stephan Winkelmann and several other board members for the premiere of the model. They got to explore the facility’s main boulevard, where some of the most iconic Lamborghinis ever made were on display, and they enjoyed a gala dinner on the new assembly line in the presence of the first Revuelto cars made.
Described as “the world’s first HPEV (high-performance electric vehicle),” the Lamborghini Revuelto is a direct rival to the likes of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Only unlike the Ferrari, it uses a V12, and a brand-new one. With a 6.5-liter displacement, it produces 813 hp and can be revved up to 9,500 rpm. The ICE is backed up by three electric motors, one driving the rear wheels, and the other two the front ones, and these are juiced up by a small 3.8 kWh battery pack.
Every petrolhead on the planet and their grandmother knows that the total output of the Revuelto is rated at 1,001 brake horsepower. From zero to sixty-two miles an hour (0-100 kph), it needs 2.5 seconds. This makes it comparable to the multi-million dollar Bugatti Chiron, and three seconds quicker than its predecessor, the Aventador Ultimae. The 124 mph (200 kph) mark is hit in less than seven seconds from rest. According to the official spec sheet of the car, the top speed is electronically limited to 217 mph (350 kph).
Presented in Lamborghini’s sixtieth anniversary year, the new supercar can be driven on electric power alone over short periods of time. This will allow it to access historic city centers in the all-quiet mode. Deliveries will commence in the last quarter of the year, so it will be a great Winter Holiday gift for the enthusiast who has it all. Details surrounding the cost of the Revuelto will be announced in due course, but pricing will vary depending on the market. It has been reported that it will kick off at well of a million dollars. Certain outlets believe that it will be a $650,000 or so affair. This would make it much more expensive than the final Aventador model, the Ultimae, which used to start at just under $500,000.
