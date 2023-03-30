Lamborghini Revuelto Roadster Previewed in Unofficial Renderings

Lamborghini has taken the entire automotive industry by storm earlier this week with the unveiling of the Revuelto. Subsequent to a leak that has spilled the beans on its design, the Aventador’s successor was fully detailed by the Sant’Agata Bolognese marque, and it brings the flagship supercar into the new era with better everything and an electrified powertrain.
Fed by a 3.8 kWh battery are three electric motors, two driving the front wheels, and a third one setting the rear wheels in motion when needed. These assist the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine. With everything working together, the Italian car manufacturer says that it has not less than 1,001 brake horsepower available on tap. 813 hp is the output of the ICE, which can be revved all the way up to 9,500 rpm.
According to the official spec sheet of the latest bull that wasn’t named after a bull, the Revuelto is three tenths of a second quicker to 62 mph (100 kph) than the Aventador Ultimae. The sprint takes a neck-snapping 2.5 seconds, and it needs less than seven seconds to hit 124 mph (200 kph) from a standstill. Flat-out, it will run out of breath at 217 mph (350 kph). Remove the electronic speed limiter, though, and it will do much more than that.
One of its biggest rivals in the segment, or dare we say niche, is the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The Prancing Horse’s model is slightly slower. It also doesn’t feature a V12 and lacks the extra look-at-me factor brought by the scissor doors. Therefore, the Revuelto seems like the better choice, but only time and direct comparisons will tell if that is indeed the case. Later on, Lambo will eventually expand the family with punchier and more track-focused versions, and with a second body style that will give its occupants tan lines on the go: that’s right, we’re talking about the Revuelto Roadster.
At this time, no one outside the automaker knows when it will premiere. But it is easy to imagine what it will look like. After all, we’re talking about the same car with an open-top view of the sky above. It remains to be seen if it will feature panels removable by hand or a rag top that can automatically stow away behind the seats at the push of a button. And if you must know, this model was already imagined. It has spdesignsest behind the pixel rearranging process that has turned it into a convertible, and the result is both predictable and stunning at the same time. The actual car should look very similar to the one portrayed here, and we cannot wait for it to debut. That might happen in the coming months or sometime next year.
