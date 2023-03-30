Small Digital Changes Can Make a World of Sonata SW and Revuelto Differences

A couple of virtual car artists have decided to play with two of the week’s biggest introductions - the 2024 Hyundai Sonata mid-size sedan and the Lamborghini Revuelto HPEV!
Oddly enough, while the two models are truly worlds apart, they do have a similarity – when modified by the imaginative realm of digital car content creators they show that even tiny digital changes can make a stark difference in (CGI) perception. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have some eloquent examples.
The Hyundai Sonata is, quite logically, a pretty mundane mid-size car that has been in production since 1985. Soon enough, it will celebrate its 40th anniversary, and it couldn’t be further from its humble origins, frankly. Back in the late 1980s, the original Sonata was just a facelifted Hyundai Stellar (a defunct replacement for the Ford Cortina the South Koreans were building under license) with an upgraded engine that only lasted for a couple of years before it was withdrawn due to poor customer reception.
Only starting with the second generation of 1988 did the epic journey begin for Sonata, which has now reached its eighth generation. No one really knows if a ninth iteration will be in the cards given how fast crossovers, SUVs, and trucks are growing and how passenger cars are an endangered species, but at least the refreshed 2024 Sonata does not seem to care about any such woes. Instead, the facelift will be introduced at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show as a proud member of the latest styling ethos and rocking nice engines such as a 2.5-liter turbo or 2.0-liter Hybrid unit.
Anyway, some will say that it’s not as interesting as the Lamborghini Revuelto. And that is for sure, but the latter is also not going to be sold in as many examples, either. Truth be told, the exotic Italian automaker has other fish to fry, such as rolling out the red carpet for the model that follows in the footsteps of both the Sian FKP 37 and Aventador by being the company’s first car with a plug-in hybrid V12 powertrain.
Previously dubbed LB744 although we have known about the Revuelto moniker since May of last year, the supercar has exactly 1,001 horsepower – which is more than what the Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 offered (1,001 ps – aka 987 horsepower) back in 2005 as the new gold standard of hypercars. Now, supercars are making a little more than that! And, of course, the 1,015 ps rating trumps the Ferrari SF90 Stradale’s 1,000 ps/986 horsepower threshold.
Now, that surely makes them some of the most intriguing novelties of the week – both in the real world as well as across the digital universe of car pixel masters. A good case in point was quickly made by a couple of CGI experts. First, Jim (aka jlord8 on social media) decided that even though no one in America buys them anymore, station wagons are always better than sedans. And he proceeded to show us the very small changes needed to make the Sonata a great Touring model.
Secondly, the artist tucked behind the j.b.cars moniker has proposed a ‘subtle’ aero package for the all-new Lambo Revuelto consisting of a small black wing and a reworked single-outlet exhaust system. Again, these are small modifications that could have a major impact – and frankly, I am going out on a limb and will assume that both merit our CGI hall passes!
