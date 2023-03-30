autoevolution

Ford Reportedly Resurrecting the Capri as an Electric Crossover Coupe

• By:
After successfully bringing back a few iconic nameplates, like the Bronco, Ford will continue to stay on this road. The latest moniker rumored to return from the dead is the Capri, and since low-slung coupes are not as popular as they once were, it will be used on a new crossover with a sloping roofline and battery-electric power.
Ford Capri Electric Crossover Coupe - Rendering 6 photos
Photo: Kolesa
Ford Capri Electric Crossover Coupe - RenderingFord Capri Electric Crossover Coupe - RenderingFord Capri Electric Crossover Coupe - RenderingFord Capri Electric Crossover Coupe - RenderingFord Capri Electric Crossover Coupe - Rendering
Mind you, the information hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, but AutoExpress got word from alleged insiders claiming that the Capri is indeed being resurrected. Set to become an important pillar in the brand’s zero-emission lineup, it is understood to share many things with the new Explorer EV. This will include the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform for electric vehicles as part of a collaboration with the German automaker that also saw the introduction of the latest Ranger and Amarok pickups.

If it ends up using the same powertrains as the latest Explorer, then it should launch with single-motor configurations. Dual-motor variants, with the electric all-wheel drive, will be reserved for upper variants. Other highlights will include some modern-day safety gizmos, as well as the usual comfort gear such as the massaging seats, or at least a massaging driver’s seat, keyless entry, multi-zone climate control, large infotainment screen, and ambient lighting. Some of the latest tech features available on other Fords should also be on deck.

As we already told you, the rumored next-gen Capri will be a crossover coupe. This will allow it to sit alongside the new Explorer in the Blue Oval’s family without stepping on its toes, targeting those who favor style over substance. In all likelihood, the legroom for backseat occupants should be about the same, but due to the roofline that will be more arched behind the B pillars, the headroom will be affected, and so will the cargo area of the vehicle.

As far as the styling of the model that will supposedly build on the legacy of the two-door Capris made from 1969 to 1986, it is unknown to anyone who is not directly involved in its alleged development. Nonetheless, this hasn’t stopped certain pixel manipulators from trying to imagine what it will look like. Only time will tell if the CGIs shared in the gallery above, which came courtesy of the peeps at Kolesa, are a long stretch or not. But they are interesting, nonetheless.

Wrapped in a modern-looking package, the all-new Ford Capri was imagined with fresh lighting units with integrated DRLs that are a nod to those of its predecessors, a closed-off grille, and a large central air intake in the front bumper. Out back, it has double taillights on each side of the corporate logo, a charging port located on the right rear fender, and a sporty spoiler above the rear windscreen. The aero wheels are another thing worth mentioning.

So, if Ford indeed plans to revive the Capri as an all-quiet crossover coupe, would you be interested in it? Let us know by dropping a line below.
About the author: Cristian Gnaticov
Cristian Gnaticov profile photo

After a series of unfortunate events put an end to Cristian's dream of entering a custom built & tuned old-school Dacia into a rally competition, he moved on to drive press cars and write for a living. He's worked for several automotive online journals and now he's back at autoevolution after his first tour in the mid-2000s.
Full profile

 

