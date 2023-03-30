Hyundai Drops More Details About the 2024 Sonata, Engine Family Confirmed

Shortly after its online unveiling earlier this week, Hyundai took the 2024 Sonata to the Seoul Mobility Show in South Korea for its public premiere, announcing more details about it at the same time.
We had an idea of what powers it, and now thanks to the new information, we know that it’s one of the two 2.5-liter engines, including one with turbocharging, and an electrified 2.0-liter unit. Rather strangely, the company chose to not disclose the specifications of the mills, stating only that the 2.5-liter turbo is reserved for the N line (d’oh!), and that the electrified assembly powers the HEV model, which features e-Motion Drive.
Exterior color choices include the Aero Silver, Serenity White Pearl, Abyss Black Pearl, Atlas White, Transmission Blue Pearl, Nocturne Gray, Biophilic Blue Pear, Curated Silver Metallic, Cream Beige, and Ultimate Red Metallic. For additional personalization, these can be mixed with black on the inside, or dark gray and greige, dark gray and camel, dark gray and navy, or dark gray with red stitching and N Line red finish, which is obviously reserved for the sportier version of the mid-size car.
Speaking of the interior, the 2024 Hyundai Sonata features a panoramic curved display that combines the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with the 12.3-inch infotainment system. A head-up display is included, just like the enhanced premium audio from Bose with 12 speakers, and electric trunk. Using NFC, Bluetooth low energy, and ultra-wide band protocols on smartphones and smartwatches, the Digital Key 2 allows locking and unlocking the doors, and starting the engine without the need of a physical key.
Drivers will be assisted on the go by an array of safety systems, including blind-spot collision assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, safe exit assist, navigation-based smart cruise control with stop & go, highway driving assist, remote smart parking assist, and others. The noise, vibration, and harsness is said to have been improved, and the vehicle performs better and is less thirsty compared to its predecessors.
Inspired by the latest Kona, the exterior design is quite advanced for what is a mid-cycle refresh. It features a full-width LED bar at the front, bigger grille incorporated into the new front bumper, larger side vents, new lighting signature at the rear, and a different bumper. Sporting an even bigger grille than the rest of the lineup, the N Line is offered with dual-tip mufflers, rear spoiler, and 19-inch wheels that are exclusive to this model. Additional gizmos reserved for the sportier variant include the N Powershift, Rev Matching, Launch Control, and Active Sound Design.
Hyundai says the 2024 Sonata will go on sale in global markets later this year. We can expect to get it in the United States in the coming months.
