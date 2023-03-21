The 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Comes With Two-Year Unlimited Charging From Electrify America

Electrify America is shuffling the “free charging” deck or cards yet again, this time for Hyundai drivers. The DC fast charging network aims at the 2023 IONIQ 6 model and offers two years of free-of-charge 30-minute charging sessions. No limit is set on the number of EV battery charges, and the countdown starts at the automobile’s purchase date.
Electrify America expands its deal with the Korean carmaker, following the support for Kona Electric and IONIQ 5 models. The network’s 350 kW fast chargers can replenish the IONIQ 6 in 18 minutes – from 10 percent to 80 percent state of charge through the Ultrafast 800-Volt Multi-Charging system.
The vehicle – hitting the dealerships this spring – has an EPA-estimated driving autonomy of 360 miles (580 kilometers). The Electrify America chargers can be located via the company’s mobile app so drivers can benefit from the 24-month bonus. Drivers can pinpoint a charging station, initiate a charge and track charging via smartphones.
Electrify America can separately provide a residential-use charger – the HomeStation - for an additional cost. The Level 2 home charger is a low-and-slow power outlet, providing a 9.6 kW maximum charge speed. In plain motoring parlance, that’s as good as up to 33 miles of range for an hour of charging.
Porsche Taycan was the first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) to be granted three years of 30-minute charging sessions. Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Volvo, Polestar, Ford, Genesis, Volkswagen, Jeep, Harley-Davidson, Kia, Byton, VinFast, and Fisker-Ocean have made individual arrangements with Electrify America.
Not all electric vehicles are made equal, however – not in Electrify America’s books, anyway – and the agreements vary considerably from one brand to another. For example, Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire received a complimentary per-minute equivalent of 500 kilowatt-hours of charging over two. The deal included electric motorcycles purchased between 2019 and 2021.
EV company Byton a better deal than the Milwaukee hog maker. Byton claims to be the creator of the world’s first “smart device on wheels.” Regarding the Hyundai group brands, Kia and Genesis have each received different plans of free charging.
While the luxury Genesis automobiles enjoyed the premium treatment of a three-year unlimited number of 30-minute charges, Kia models were treated to a more modest level. Depending on the specific model, Electrify America granted between 500 kWh (for the Niro) and 1,000 kWh for the EV6 and EV6 GT. The lowest value was handed to the Hyundai Kona – 250 kWh, the road equivalent of 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers).
The vehicle – hitting the dealerships this spring – has an EPA-estimated driving autonomy of 360 miles (580 kilometers). The Electrify America chargers can be located via the company’s mobile app so drivers can benefit from the 24-month bonus. Drivers can pinpoint a charging station, initiate a charge and track charging via smartphones.
Electrify America can separately provide a residential-use charger – the HomeStation - for an additional cost. The Level 2 home charger is a low-and-slow power outlet, providing a 9.6 kW maximum charge speed. In plain motoring parlance, that’s as good as up to 33 miles of range for an hour of charging.
Porsche Taycan was the first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) to be granted three years of 30-minute charging sessions. Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Volvo, Polestar, Ford, Genesis, Volkswagen, Jeep, Harley-Davidson, Kia, Byton, VinFast, and Fisker-Ocean have made individual arrangements with Electrify America.
Not all electric vehicles are made equal, however – not in Electrify America’s books, anyway – and the agreements vary considerably from one brand to another. For example, Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire received a complimentary per-minute equivalent of 500 kilowatt-hours of charging over two. The deal included electric motorcycles purchased between 2019 and 2021.
EV company Byton a better deal than the Milwaukee hog maker. Byton claims to be the creator of the world’s first “smart device on wheels.” Regarding the Hyundai group brands, Kia and Genesis have each received different plans of free charging.
While the luxury Genesis automobiles enjoyed the premium treatment of a three-year unlimited number of 30-minute charges, Kia models were treated to a more modest level. Depending on the specific model, Electrify America granted between 500 kWh (for the Niro) and 1,000 kWh for the EV6 and EV6 GT. The lowest value was handed to the Hyundai Kona – 250 kWh, the road equivalent of 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers).