Using Electrify America's EV Chargers Will Cost You More Starting March 6

Electrify America is raising prices. Charging your electric vehicle (EV) using this network will cost up to 25% more. The zero-tailpipe emission lifestyle is starting to cost as much as gearheads pay to fill up their fossil fuel-powered vehicles, if not more. Here’s the gist of it.
Electrify America (EA) has notified its customers that it’s going to apply a price hike from March 6. The VW-owned company explains in the electronic letter that is doing this because of “rising operational and energy costs.” But even after making its high-power chargers more expensive for occasional customers and those that pay a monthly subscription, EA confirmed it’s not going to change its uniform pricing policy. So, you’ll know in advance what the cost of replenishing your vehicle’s energy storage unit is.
For example, starting March 6, EA customers without a Pass+ subscription will pay:
- $0.48 per kWh (was $0.43);
- $0.19 per minute for 90-kW chargers (was $0.16);
- $0.37 per minute for up to 350-kW chargers (was $0.32).
So, we’re looking at hikes of around 12% to almost 19%.
Electrify America users who pay the unchanged fee of $4 per month for the Pass+ will see the following numbers displayed:
- $0.36 per kWh (was $0.31);
- $0.15 per minute for up to 90-kW chargers (was $0.12);
- $0.29 per minute for up to 350-kW chargers (was $0.24).
So, for EA subscribers, prices are rising by around 16% and going all the way up to 25%.
It's worth knowing that the national average price for one kWh was $0.16 in December 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It represents a year-over-year increase of $0.02 or 14%. Can EVGO or Tesla's Magic Dock-equipped Superchargers become an alternative now?